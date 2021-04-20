Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel Owner Asks $ 21.5 Million For Estate





Goodwin Gaws’ most prized property in Southern California is the Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel, but in the affluent San Marino enclave, the billionaire investor offers another impressive estate: the Mrs James Skinner House. The historic home, built by star architect Wallace Neff 92 years ago, just hit the market for $ 21.5 million. At 10,811 square feet, it is the most spacious property currently up for grabs in San Marino, and it has a series of owners that sets it apart from its neighbors. Neff built the mansion in 1929 for Harriet Skinner, widow of James Skinner, who helped found the Sears department store chain, Roebuck and Co. In the 1940s, it was purchased by James Benton Van Nuys, grandson of Isaac Newton Van Nuys, who developed the San Fernando Valley neighborhood now known as Van Nuys. Gaw shelled out nearly $ 6 million for the house in 2004, according to records. 1/16 The backyard. (Compass) 2/16 Aerial view of the estate. (Compass) 3/16 The staircase. (Compass) 4/16 The dining room. (Compass) 5/16 The formal living room. (Compass) 6/16 Office. (Compass) 7/16 Theater. (Compass) 8/16 The family room. (Compass) 9/16 The wine cellar. (Compass) ten/16 The bedroom. (Compass) 11/16 The bathroom. (Compass) 12/16 The gardens. (Compass) 13/16 The swimming pool. (Compass) 14/16 The tennis court. (Compass) 15/16 The lawn. (Compass) 16/16 Fountain. (Compass) At the front of the 1.8-acre estate, gates open onto an automobile courtyard with a hand-carved stone fountain, and inside, many upgrades have kept the house in Italian Revival style. contact with its period charm. Hand-painted ceilings and Baccarat crystal chandeliers hang above marble floors, and other accents include wood-paneled walls and wrought-iron balconies and railings. In addition to formal living spaces, the home saves space for amenities such as a cinema, wine cellar, and gym. Six bedrooms and eight bathrooms complete the main house, and the guest house contains two bedrooms as well as a kitchen. Outside, the well-tended grounds include gardens, a lighted tennis court and a 15-meter swimming pool. Gaw is president of Gaw Capital Partners, which manages billions of dollars in international real estate. He purchased the Roosevelt Hotel named in honor of President Theodore Roosevelt and the site of the first Oscar bankruptcy in 1995. Forbes put his family’s net worth at $ 1.6 billion. Brent Chang and Linda Chang of Compass hold the list.







