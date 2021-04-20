Entertainment
Kardashians inspired ‘Bridgerton’ characters, says Nicola Coughlan
- “Bridgerton” star Nicola Coughlan said the Featherington family was loosely based on the Kardashians.
- Coughlan tweeted on Tuesday that the cast regularly discuss reality TV stars during fittings.
- Kardashian West said she was “panicking” at Couglan’s post and asked to visit the set.
Warning: Spoilers ahead for the first season of “Bridgerton”.
“Bridgerton” from “Bridgerton” is set in early 19th century England, but several modern touches are sprinkled throughout Regency’s record-breaking romance.
In addition to showing sex scenes through the female gaze and incorporating string quartet covers of hit songs like “Thank U, Next” by Ariana Grande and “Bad Guy” by Billie Eilish, three characters from “Bridgerton” were modeled after today’s most famous reality TV stars.
According to Irish actress Nicola Coughlan, who plays Penelope Featherington, the Kardashians served as a role model for the Featherington sisters.
“Does @KimKardashian know the Kardashians have been a huge inspiration to the Featheringtons?” Coughlan tweeted on Tuesday.
On ‘Bridgerton’, the Featheringtons are three of the most extravagant and garish singles in London’s highly competitive marriage market. When it came time to adapt the Featherington sisters from Julia Quinn’s Bridgerton novels for the small screen, Coughlan said they were turning to the most famous reality TV stars on the planet.
“We talked about it all the time during our fittings,” Coughlan wrote, referring to his co-stars Bessie Carter and Harriet Cains, who play Prudence Featherington and Philipa Featherington respectively.
Nicola Coughlan (@nicolacoughlan) April 20, 2021
Coughlan said the trio will regularly discuss the character of “Bridgerton” who most closely resembles Kim Kardashian West, Khloe Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian.
She said Prudence and Philipa’s close friendship mirrors Khloe and Kourtney’s relationship, as the sisters have teamed up for several. derivative emissions. And Penelope, a young socialite who secretly writes gossip columns under a pseudonym, has the same entrepreneurial spirit as Kim, who recently joined Forbeslist of billionaires.
“I think Prudence and Phillipa are very Kourtney and Khloe because they’re besties, and Pen is a very successful businesswoman, I also remember Kim was like a very good detective also so there is that, ”she tweeted.
Nicola Coughlan (@nicolacoughlan) April 20, 2021
Kim was flattered by Coughlan’s comparison and asked to visit the ‘Bridgerton’ set
Kim responded to the “Derry Girls” actress shortly after, explaining that someone from her “Bridgerton” discussion group forwarded the tweet.
“WHAT?!?! I’m panicking !!!!!!” The founder of SKIMS wrote, continuing: “Can I come for a fitting please?!?! It would do my whole life !!!!!!”
Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) April 20, 2021
Coughlan responded that the cast and crew of “Bridgerton” “would” like “the Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star to visit the UK set, where they are currently filming the second season.
She also noted that her character is related to Kim in more than one way.
“Did you also know that Mr. Pearl made your corset for the Met Gala and the next one he made was mine for Bridgerton?” She tweeted, referring to Kim’s 2019 Met Gala costume.
Coughlan added: “You’ve been a part of Bridgerton’s world longer than you think!”
Nicola Coughlan (@nicolacoughlan) April 20, 2021
Coughlan has been a fan of Kim for a long time
Earlier this month, Coughlan said It that she “has always been a huge fan of Kim” and thinks Penelope imitates the reality star in so many ways.
“The Featherington family was sort of based on the Kardashians, which our costume designer Ellen Mirojnick inspired us a lot. There was a very ambitious mom and her three daughters, who were all very different. I’d like to think Penelope is the Kim, I’m just going to pretend she is, ”she said.
The actress previously encouraged Kim to give the historical drama a chance towards the end of January, when the reality TV star asked her Twitter followers if she should watch ‘Bridgerton’.
Coughlan replied, “I am biased, but yes.”
Nicola Coughlan (@nicolacoughlan) January 26, 2021
The ‘KUWTK’ star became ‘obsessed’ with ‘Bridgerton’ last month
Kim eventually managed to kick off the first season of “Bridgerton”, which became The best Netflix series of all time after its release in December, at the end of March.
She told fans she was “obsessed” with the show on her Instagram history, later reacting to Netflix’s announcement that breakout star Reg-Jean Page won’t be returning for season two from here saying she was “not OK”.
After Kim finished the first eight episodes, which are based on Julia Quinn’s 2000 novel “The Duke and I,” she made her sisters Khloe and Kendall Jenner watch as well.
Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) April 4, 2021
Coughlan previously called the Featheringtons the ‘Kardashians of Regency London’
Long before the founder of KKW Beauty launched the first episode of “Bridgerton,” Coughlan had already made the comparison between the Featherington sisters and the Kardashians.
In January, she shared a photo of the Featheringtons posing together in bright costumes.
“They don’t call us the Kardashians of Regency London for nothing,” she wrote.
Nicola Coughlan (@nicolacoughlan) January 19, 2021
