Resident Evil Village: Village Demo Review: Big Ghosts with Conditions | Entertainment

There is something wrong with the snowy hamlet Ethan Winters is in. Maybe it’s the fact that this rustic little village is eerily quiet for a place that looked recently inhabited. Or maybe it’s the wild humans stalking you in the distance. Or maybe it’s this creepy old woman muttering worshipful prayers to herself while drawing circles in the mud. Either way, Villages, the first of three upcoming gameplay demos, promises some good scares (and a few headaches, too).

Over the weekend, Capcom released a 30 minute demo that could only be played within a specific 8 hour time frame. Unlike the Maiden demo that was released last month, the Village demo provides a vertical slice of Resident Evil Villages gameplay. With a 30-minute time limit, players should make the most of their time exploring the village.

With the time limit still looming, it adds another layer of tension to an already tense survival horror experience. You rush through homes and rooms to collect as many supplies as you can, but constantly on the lookout for every floor squeak.

Like its predecessor, Resident Evil Village masterfully immerses the player in his deliciously disturbing world. While you have access to weapons like a pistol and shotgun, you never feel 100% safe in a combat encounter. Ammo and resources are limited and enemies are hard to start.

One notable moment concerns a wheat field. As you approach the tall grass, it is clear that you are not alone. Something is rumbling in the field, and the only way to know where these creatures are is by the sounds they make and where the wheat is moving. It’s a mind-blowing moment that mixes combat gameplay with terror in the natural way you’d expect from Resident Evil.

In a change from Resident Evil 7, there are also more human characters this time around. Ethan meets a few survivors who aren’t really keen on seeing strangers right now. Although Ethan offers them a helping hand, you never feel safe, even around other humans. There is unease among the survivors, and much of their paranoia is directed against poor Ethan. Also, the scary prayer doesn’t help either.

This demo was played on a base PS4 and it held up very well. Despite a few low-res textures here and there and a bit of pop-ins, the game still looks pretty good on older hardware. It could also be attributed to the Gothic art style which adds to the odd atmosphere of Village. While there have been occasional frame rate drops, the demo has remained largely at a constant 30 fps, so gamers on PS4 and Xbox One can rest in the knowledge that they will benefit. still a fun experience without the new consoles.

The only major complaint about the village demo is this annoying time limit. As previously stated, Capcoms plans for this demo and the next two to give players a chance through the demo. Once completed, players can no longer go back to try it again. It’s frustrating because it just causes the player to speed up the demo as fast as possible rather than absorbing the atmosphere. You know, the thing the Resident Evil franchise is known for.

Resident Evil Village is shaping up to be a great survival-horror experience, but Capcom’s asynchronous approach to its demos is just a way to create a false sense of scarcity, and it can be annoying for fans of it as well. RE whose timeline just doesn’t fit in Capcoms come out. Village is worth watching, but perhaps Capcom should re-evaluate how it decides to allow players to try out the demo.