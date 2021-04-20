Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor, son of Anil Kapoor, questions his eligibility for Covid-19 vaccine, he has epic answer





Anil Kapoor received the second dose of the Covid-19 vaccine on Tuesday. The actor took to his Instagram and shared a photo of receiving the vaccine. “Finished with the second dose,” he announced. However, her son, actor Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor was not convinced he was eligible for the vaccine, purely because of Anil’s appearance. The government had announced that citizens over 45 were eligible for the Covid-19 vaccine. Anil, who is 64, matches the support. However, his young appearance led Harsh Varrdhan to joke in the post. “How? For those under 45, you can only get shot on May Day,” he said, adding laughing emojis. Several fans have also joined Harsh Varrdhan in joking about his age. “Mister below 45 ka of vaccination, on May 1 will improve vala hai. Apne toh abhi hi laga diya”, commented a fan. “Vaccines for 18 and over were supposed to start from May 1st, how come you got there early?” another added. “Are you eligible sir? 18 years old is from May 1st, right? said a third fan. Responding to Harsh Varrdhan and comments from other fans, Anil said, “If they hadn’t seen my date of birth on my Aadhar card, they probably would have asked me to come back after May 1.” Meanwhile, Anil’s daughter, Rhea Kapoor, applauded Anil. “Yassss,” she commented. Ishaan Khatter said: “Stay strong and healthy, sir!” Rakesh Roshan commented: “Precautions are the best medicine.” Also Read: Varun Dhawan Assures Fans He Gave Girl A Piece of Cake After Being Asked About Viral Video In recent weeks, several Bollywood celebrities have received the Covid-19 vaccine. This includes Saif Ali Khan, Sharmila Tagore, Salman Khan, Sanjay Dutt, Paresh Rawal, Dharmendra, Hema Malini and Neena Gupta. The government opened vaccination for all people over the age of 18 from May 1.



Related stories

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos