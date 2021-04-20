Actor Steve Urkel launches cannabis brand on 04/20

Jaleel White, the actor best known for playing Steve Urkel on the 1990s sitcom Family Matters, launched the new brand on April 20
(Lifetime Getty Images)
Jaleel White, actor best known for playing Steve Urkel in the 1990s sitcom Family matters, launched its own cannabis marks the day, enthusiasts around the world are enjoying a puff.
White announced its partnership with 710 Labs on the new line, itsPurpl, on a new website to promote the product.
Products launched in California on April 20, apparently in a nod to 04/20, a annual event to celebrate cannabis.
The product line includes variants of the popular strain of the drug, Purple Urkle.
What always stood out to me was that there was no clear brand leader for purple weed, White said Forbes Last week. It didn’t make sense to me that no major company claimed this path, so why not me?
The 44-year-old actor explained that the collaboration came about after people continually pointed him to cannabis products with his characters face to face.
For over 20 years my friends and family have sent me photos of my TV character self-pasted onto a wide range of cannabis products, he said.
White added: The best part: everyone still thinks they’re the first guy, have you seen that? You have your own weed!
The actor said he met his partner for the line on a flight to Oakland in 2018.
From eighth jars to rolling platters to rap song mentions, Purple Urkle and I have lived apart as fraternal twins separated at birth, he wrote.
White said it was difficult and rewarding to burrow into an industry not known for its diversity or inclusion.
Anyone who knows me personally as Jaleel White knows that I am an avid seeker of organized adventures, great laughs, and great food. These three interests are greatly enhanced by premium cannabis, he said.
Lovers of purple cannabis can be just as adept in our chat, worthy of appreciating purple hues, smells and flavors.
710 Labs founder Brad Melshenker said Forbes that the brand only makes collaborations that come from the heart, adding: This one made sense and we were determined to help Jaleel make it happen.
The brand told the magazine that it took them a year to find strains that match their high standards. Researching certain traits and genetics is time consuming and difficult, but it was worth it when it all finally came together and the vision was realized, Mr Melshenker said.
A number of celebrities have started to enter the growing cannabis industry in recent years, from CBD products to custom strains, as states move to legalize the drug for recreational use.
Fair more than a third of US states have now officially legalized recreational marijuana following the passage of new legislation in New Mexico last week.
Snoop Dogg, Willie Nelson, Seth Rogen, Jay-Z, Martha Stewart and Drake are all on a growing list of high profile personalities to have a stake in cannabis derivatives.
Read more
Steve Bannon Promotes Zinc & Vitamin D Pills As War Room Defense Pack
Joe Biden calls the evidence in George Floyd case damning
1 dead, 2 injured in New York shooting as police search for suspect