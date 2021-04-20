10 ways Falcon and the Winter Soldier would have been a better start than WandaVision

The MCU was absent for the first time in years in 2020, but thanks to Disney + it returned in 2021 with WandaVision, which was a different take on the MCU than fans had had before. There were ups and downs, but for the most part people loved it. Then came The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, which was more of a traditional MCU-like story, but added a darkness and nuance that many MCUs lack.

While WandaVision was a good start, one could argue that The Falcon and the Winter Soldier Should’ve been released first and be the thing to really kick off MCU Phase Four.

ten He introduced an important new locale to the MCU

There are a lot of good parts on TFATWS, but one of the coolest was the introduction of the lawless island nation of Madripoor. For X-Men fans, this was a bigger deal than anything WandaVision because of Madripoor’s place in the life of the team’s most famous member, Wolverine. Sure, WandaVision made of Scarlet Witch, well, the scarlet witch, but TFATWS really expanded the MCU.

Madripoor opens up so much story potential for the MCU: a new Alawless nation that heroes can surrender to and face new threats. Plus, it’ll be great for when Wolverine is finally introduced.

9 WandaVision events are not so important

It can be argued that the expanded powers and new role of Scarlet Witch will be important. But while Scarlet Witch’s powers and mental fragility are very important in the comics, it’s unlikely that she’ll, for example, kill multiple Avengers in psychotic rage or completely rewrite reality in the MCU.

While she will probably star in Doctor Strange: The Multiverse of Madness, the layout of Cap’s shield and who will be the new Captain America is far more important overall than the magical side of the MCU.

8 He brought cinematic quality action scenes to television

One thing the MCU is known for is its incredible action scenes. While the big blow at the end of WandaVision was pretty awesome, it didn’t have the high octane excitement of TFATWS ‘opening action scene from s. This one was just the start, as each episode would throw in a big piece of action.

TFATWS brought movie-style action scenes to television in a way that no other show has. The action scenes were thrilling and well choreographed, all very different from anything viewers were used to on a TV show. They looked great and served very well in advancing the plot.

7 Flag Smashers are a more nuanced villain than Agatha

Agatha Harkness was undoubtedly a great villain, a powerful landscape chewer who stole just about every scene she was in, but she was also kind of a cliché and, in the end, barely even the villain of the series. . Compare that to the Flag Smashers: a group of refugees using the Super Soldier Serum to seek out other people they believe are marginalized.

The Flag Smashers are more of a nuanced take on villainy and it’s best for viewers to see something like them in this new post.End of Game MCU than a villain who pretty much looks like every other MCU villain before him and who was hardly a villain.

6 It illustrates the post-game landscape better than WandaVision

WandaVision It was truly a personal story about Wanda and her life and while it’s definitely a story that needs to be told, it feels like it could have waited. TFATWS dealt with things that were more important to the MCU in general, like the world’s reaction to Snap and Blip. Through dialogue from Karli and others, fans got a feel for how the post-Snap world was.

Likewise, they also get more details about the post-Blip landscape of the world. This is something that is important for fans to see and it represents a different view of the world than they usually would have.

5 He laid the groundwork for making Zemo a player in the future

Baron Zemo was trained in Captain America: Civil War, basically so that the movie has a traditional villain and can avoid what the comic did, which made Iron Man a villain. His character was just that he was a spiteful soldier and that was it. Daniel Bruhl did a great job but there wasn’t much to work with.

TFATWS changed all that, developing the character. It revealed his barony and all around improved his personality because it gave him one. It’s safe to say that Zemo is probably the best character to come out TFATWS and will have a huge impact on things to come in a way that Agatha will not.

4 John Walker’s rise and fall was extremely compelling

John Walker is another escape character in TFATWS and his arc shows how hard it is to be Captain America. Fans were excited about the character almost from the start and he played a huge role in the series, becoming more and more deranged as the series went on.

Walker’s journey from a bright-eyed superhero wannabe to a broken man was great TV and just like Zemo’s treatment of the show feels like he’s going to play a really big one. role in the future of the MCU. Walker’s arc shows how hard it is to be a superhero and how it can affect those who aren’t ready for it, which is a great story to start with, a story unique in the MCU.

3 It gave the Winter Soldier a chance to be something independent of Steve Rogers.

Since returning to the Angels’ side, Bucky has been pretty one-dimensional. It essentially existed as a way to manipulate Steve Rogers’ emotions in some way or another, whether it was the desire to keep him safe that sparked many events in Captain America: Civil War or how his death affected Steve after-Infinity war.

Bucky barely had his own character and TFATWS did a great job of fleshing it out and making him a character, a character that some fans might even see become Captain America, just like he did in the comics.

2 It gave Falcon a chance to shine

Anthony Mackie’s Falcon has always been one of the best supporting characters in the MCU, one that has stolen almost every scene he’s been in. Mackie was just that good and while he didn’t always have a lot to do, he made the most of it. TFATWS showed viewers just how awesome he can be. Sam is a very human character, with flaws and fears that the show makes him overcome.

Spotting a spotlight on Falcon was a great idea, one that will hopefully pay dividends in the future, especially since it looks like the series will pull the trigger to make him Captain America. Wanda becoming the Scarlet Witch is important but no more important than a new crowned Captain America.

1 He did more for the MCU as a whole than WandaVision

WandaVision had its moments, but in the end it was only really important for the development of Wanda and, to a lesser extent, Vision. Fans thought it would be more like Avengers disassembled or House of M, but it wasn’t and that made him a little disappointing. It seemed like a game changer at first, but it became something more ordinary in the end.

On the other hand, while TFATWS had a more mainstream MCU feel from the start, he did a lot more to develop existing characters, introduced a nuanced new villain to Karli Morgenthau, told a great story with John Walker, and took care of the Heir of the captain america coat. It was the big hit show and it deserved more credit.

