EXCLUSIVE: Priyanka Chopra on her struggle in Hollywood – “I didn’t want to be a sidekick in the big movies”: Bollywood News





Globetrotter Priyanka Chopra has made a name for herself in Hindi films and internationally. She moved to America for music and found new fame with her series Quantico where she became the first South Asian actress to lead an international show. Moving on, she has been a part of several Hollywood movies since then. His film The white tiger, co-produced, was nominated for the 2021 Oscars for Best Adapted Screenplay. But the journey that took seven to eight years was not easy for her. The actress recently released Kabir Bedi’s autobiography, Stories I Must Tell: The Emotional Life Of An Actor. Shealso recently became an author with an unfinished book where she discussed her life in the spotlight for the past 20 years. Talk to Bollywood Hungama, the actress said she must be “ethnically ambiguous” in America. Even though I didn’t have to change my name, but I had to teach people to say my name, if you can say Oprah, you can say, Chopra, “she said.” I had to be ethnically ambiguous to some extent to be able to get traditional roles. Even Quantico, by the way, I played half Indian, half American. I couldn’t go out being Indian because it was too foreign for Hollywood. The actress further spoke about the importance for her of doing meaningful work and recognizing her roots. “When I came here [America], I wanted to do mainstream work. I had enjoyed being a mainstream actress in India. I know what I bring to the table when I join a movie and I know my trade. I didn’t want to be a stereotype or a sidekick in the big movies. I wanted my face on a poster and it was such a struggle when I started looking for work in America. That’s what I’m talking about six or seven years ago. People did not understand this concept very broadly. These films have always ended up becoming niche or independent films. They have never been like “mainstream” films. When I started working in America, I unfortunately had to let go of my Indian-ness for the globe to somehow understand “Okay, there’s this person who’s an artist”, so this isn’t wasn’t too alien, ”she says. Priyanka Chopra further stated that she is now using her platform to educate the West about the Indian film industry. “But, once I got the attention, I went back to educating people and that is my biggest pursuit. It’s my really big quest is to educate the world about the industry of which we come, the fact that Indians have the ability to stand shoulder to shoulder with anyone or any ethnicity within any sector. For us, to have courage, demand the change that we have need instead of being invisible as we are usually taught not to create problems. I am not that person. I encourage people to come out and show what we are capable of. The White Tiger was a great example of that “I’m continuing this with a very talented collaboration, bringing and producing work in Hollywood that will be directed and written by Indian talent. It’s just my quest now,” she says. In terms of work, Priyanka Chopra is currently filming for the Amazon Prime Video series Citadel with Richard Madden. The show is created by Russo Brothers. She will be the next star in Text for you and The matrix 4. READ ALSO: Priyanka Chopra Jonas Launches Kabir Bedis Autobiography Stories I Must Tell: The Emotional Life of an Actor BOLLYWOOD NEWS Catch Us For Latest Bollywood News, Bollywood New Movies Update, Box Office Collection, New Movie Release, Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today and Upcoming Movies 2020 and stay up to date with latest Hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

