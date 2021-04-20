9 actors considered for roles in Django Unchained

Jamie Foxx and Christoph Waltz were the perfect duo in Quentin Tarantino’s Django Unchained, but the film could have had a different cast.

After including strong allusions to spaghetti westerns in non-spaghetti westerns like pulp Fiction and Kill Bill, Quentin Tarantino finally ventured head-on into his favorite genre in 2012 with Django Unchained. Inspired by the groundbreaking work of Sergios Leone and Corbucci, Django Unchained brought the grim brutality of spaghetti westerns to the ugliest chapter in American history.

Although some roles were written with specific actors in mind, such as the character of Christoph Waltzs, Dr. Schultz, and the character of Samuel L. Jackons, most of the roles in Django Unchained were offered to a few actors before Tarantino found the perfect fit for each part.

9 Will Smith as Django

The title role in Django Unchained has been originally written with Will Smith in mind. Smith met Tarantino to discuss the project in depth, but ultimately turned down the role.

There were reports that Smith turned down the movie because of its dark themes, but the actor himself said he turned it down because he didn’t think Django was the lead role, and that the character of Christoph Waltzs Dr. Schultz was the real leading role. Smith is right: although Djangos’ name is in the title, his dentist-turned-bounty hunter mentor is the one who can kill the bad guy.

8 Lady Gaga as Lara Lee Candie-Fitzwilly

Tarantino would have considered Lady Gaga for the role of Lara Lee Candie-Fitzwilly, which ended up being played by Laura Cayouette. Gaga is a fan of the director, having included a slew of tributes to Kill Bill in her phone video, but she didn’t end up landing the role in Django Unchained.

Gaga finally proved his mettle as an actor in the 2018s A star is born remake, directed by Bradley Cooper, who co-starred with the Poker Face singer.

7 Jonah Hill as Scotty Harmony

First drafts of Django Unchained included a character named Scotty Harmony, a player whom Calvin Candie won Broomhilda in a game of poker (a scene that ended up being removed from the film). The role was offered to Jonah Hill, but he refused itdue to scheduling conflicts with The watch.

Instead, Hill was given a much smaller role, Bag Head # 2, one of the members of the first incarnation of the Ku Klux Klan that attacks Django and Dr. Schultzs’ wagon in the dead of night.

6 Michael K. Williams as Django

When Tarantino was playing the part of Django, his shortlist went to Jamie Foxx and Michael k williams, best known for playing fan favorite character Omar Little in HBOs Thread.

Williams has confirmed that rumors about his involvement in Django Unchained were true: I was in a meeting with Quentin QT as I call him. It was up to Jamie and me. Wow … what a person to lose.

5 Kevin Costner as Ace Woody

Kevin Costner was cast in Django Unchained like Ace Woody, the right-hand man of Calvin Candies and one of his Mandingo trainers, but the actor had to give up later due to scheduling conflicts.

So, Kurt Russell was cast for the role, but he also ended up dropping out. After Russell gave up, instead of recasting the role of Ace Woody, Tarantino decided to merge him with Walton Goggins’ character, Billy Crash.

4 Cuba Gooding, Jr. As Django

In an interview with The Guardian, when Cuba Gooding, Jr. was asked about the biggest disappointment of his career, he said, I wanted to meet Quentin Tarantino to Django Unchained, but he had Jamie Foxx in mind that one of them was hurting.

Gooding won an Oscar for his support round Jerry maguire, then enjoyed a career comeback with her performance in the title role inThe People vs. OJ Simpson: American Crime Story.

3 Sacha Baron Cohen as Scotty Harmony

After Jonah Hill had to turn down the role of Scotty Harmony due to scheduling conflicts, the party was offered to Borat star Sacha Baron Cohen. However, Baron Cohen turned down the role in order to star in Les Misrables.

Scotty’s character didn’t end up in the final film, but it’s unclear whether he was cut from the story at the script stage or if his scenes were actually shot and ended up on the floor of the editing room.

2 Joseph Gordon-Levitt as unspecified role

A minor role not specified in Django Unchained has been offered to Joseph Gordon-Levitt, but the actor had to refuse as he prepared for his own directorial debut, Don Jon.

Gordon-Levitt said later, I wish I would have liked to do it. He’s one of my favorite filmmakers, and he really supported me in directing and that meant the world to me.

1 Idris Elba as Django

Idris Elba was one of the actors considered for the role of Django Freeman before the casting of Jamie Foxx. As Foxx was eager to play the role, he tried to dissuade Elba from playing the role.

In the end, Tarantino himself decided to remove Elba from any consideration for the role, as he believed that Django Unchained was a distinctly American story, so he didn’t want to cast a Briton in the lead role.

