Review: Ed Helms and Patti Harrison lead poignant surrogacy story in ‘Together, Together’

Together Together opens with a brilliant comedic scene in which a nerdy single man interviews an eccentric job candidate about bearing her child. It’s a classic meet-cute moment for a romantic comedy. But this poignant surrogacy story centers on platonic love, not romance; and it ultimately plays like a drama, not a comedy. This upsetting of the genre’s expectations is no accident, although the film could have used more of the funny humor found in its dazzling initial images. Thankfully, the highlights and there are several make the movie worth watching, especially a jaw-dropping finale that will remain on the minds of those who watch it. The hapless Matt (Ed Helms), a well-to-do app developer in San Francisco, is now 45 and feels his window of opportunity for fatherhood is closing fast. He finds a solution in Anna (Patti Harrison), a twenty-year-old surrogate, a hip cafe worker who needs money for college. These two are lonely in their own way and don’t seem to have many friends in their orbit. During the first trimester of pregnancy (each of the three-act movies is labeled a trimester), writer-director Nikole Beckwith keeps things light. Matt micromanages Anna’s every move, with a dryly amusing effect, as Anna struggles to keep the pregnancy a secret, even though her changing body is doomed to declassify information. Helms and Harrison have a natural comedic chemistry, and at first the procedures go smoothly. But halfway through, the film loses its comedic side. Beckwith is determined to steer clear of cheap laughs and sentimentality, a wise move, but dramatic tension, as it is, doesn’t always fill the void. Together Together is populated by talented comedic actors Tig Notaro, Nora Dunn, and Sufe Bradshaw, to name a few, but oddly enough, they don’t have anything funny to do, or even enough material to push forward. the story. The only secondary character to break through is the hilariously biting Julio Torres, who plays a caustic barista at Cafe Annas. Torres unexpectedly embodies the film’s moral conscience, and his serial-comic performance reminds us of what might have been in the scenes that are missing. Together Together reaches its lowest point when Anna embarks on a rant about Woody Allen and his predilections for young women, schooling Matt on why their intergenerational relationship must have its limits. It’s a disastrous scene, neither dramatic nor funny, and it almost overwhelms the film. Beckwith, however, rallies around with some memorable third quarter moments and nails the climaxing scene with heartbreaking efficiency. Her film stays afloat thanks to Harrison (watch out for her going forward) and Helms, both of whom deliver a fitting, revealing, and emotionally satisfying finale. MTogether together: The comedy. With Ed Helms, Patti Harrison. Directed by Nikole Beckwith (R. 90 minutes.) Opens in Bay Area theaters on Friday, April 23.





