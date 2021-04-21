Kelly Osbourne relapsed after four years of abstinence | Entertainment





Kelly Osbourne has revealed she relapsed after four years without drugs and alcohol. The 36-year-old star became teetotale in 2017 after battling addiction, but took to social media to reveal that she had relapsed and was “not proud” of it. In an candid Instagram story, Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne’s daughter Kelly explained, “It’s a little hard for me to talk to but I always promised you that I will be honest with you about where I stand. and what is happening on my road to recovery. “I relapsed, I’m not proud of it but I’m back on track and will be doing a podcast this week where I will tell everyone what’s going on and what happened.” Kelly said she takes things “one day at a time” and wants to tell her fans the “truth” because she “never wants to lie to them”. She shared, “I just want to let you know I’m sober today and I’ll be sober tomorrow.” “But I really learned that it’s only one day at a time and I wanted to tell you the truth because I never want to lie to you. “Thank you very much for your support and love and you will hear from me soon.” Kelly recently revealed that she thinks she is “crazy crazy” when she was alone for too long and that she feels lucky to take a three-year hiatus from her battle with drug addiction. The former fashion police judge said, “I’m an addict. I am an alcoholic, have ADHD and OCD. “So when I’m allowed to be left alone with my own thoughts, I’m a crazy ******. “I was very lucky to have had the opportunity to take the roads I took in recovery. It’s an expensive road, I admit. “I took three years off and used every fraction of my savings I had left to pay. “Literally, I was in therapy every day for the first year. I was like, if I don’t do this, if I don’t give myself this chance, I’m done.”

