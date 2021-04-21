Deepika Padukone has added another great brand to her name. On Tuesday, it was announced that the actress had been recruited as an ambassador for international luxury brand Chopard. Deepika joins Hollywood celebrities like Rihanna and Julia Roberts who are also Chopard brand ambassadors.
On Tuesday, Deepika took to her Instagram account to share a stunning photo of herself dressed in white and accessorized in a Chopard watch. Apparently the watch costs Rs 18 lakhs.
“Living a life fueled by authenticity, purpose and empathy makes me happy … @ chopard
#chopard, she captioned the photo.
Chopard is a popular luxury brand based in Switzerland. The brand is known for its luxury watches, jewelry and other accessories.
Deepika Padukone is one of the most successful actors in Bollywood. She also marked her presence in Hollywood. Besides stunning filmography, she also enjoys massive stardom and her brand value reflects the same.
READ ALSO: Deepika Padukone Gives Insight into Professional Life in New Video, Plays Vijays Vaathi Coming in Background
BOLLYWOOD NEWS
Catch Us For Latest Bollywood News, Bollywood New Movies Update, Box Office Collection, New Movie Release, Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today and Upcoming Movies 2020 and stay up to date with latest Hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.