Who is Kaalan Walker? ‘Superfly’ actor charged with sexual assault





Actor and rapper Kaalan Walker has been accused of sexually assaulting several women. In 2018, then 23 years old Superfly The actor was arrested and charged with nine counts of sexual assault and rape dating back to April 2016. Fifteen women have charged Walker with sexual abuse. Due to COVID-19, Walker was released on reduced bail in March, but victims were never made aware. He is accused of having used social networks to contact women under the pretext of organizing a photoshoot. The women claim the actor then sexually assaulted them when they met expecting him to be a photographer. Walker’s nascent career was taking off before his arrest in 2018 and he had starred alongside Halle Berry in the 2017 film. kings. He also starred in the 2018 film Superfly and the legal drama In Contempt the same year. Typing under the name KR, he spoke to Billboard in 2018 about battling depression, telling the post, “I almost ended my life on several occasions. I’m still depressed sometimes. I’m alone; it’s not all glitter and glamor behind the scenes. Depression is a real thing, but people are afraid to admit their struggles, flaws and sadness because they don’t want to appear weak. “ Walker denied the allegations and took to social media to say he was innocent. “I’m innocent until proven guilty,” Walker said, in part, on social media. “Not guilty until his innocence is proven… that’s not cool. Just wait for my trial, all of you. Singer Kehlani shared a series of tweets about Walker and showed his support for the women who came forward. “I apologize in advance if everything I’m going to retweet involves rape and assault, I stand alongside the victims of a serial RAPIST who I personally knew to be aggressive, dangerous and twisted,” he said. -she tweeted on March 6. TW: SEXUAL ASSAULT I apologize in advance if anything I’m going to retweet involves rape and assault, I stand alongside the victims of a serial RAPIST who I personally knew to be aggressive, dangerous, and twisted. he was released on bail and is back on fire (continued) – Kehlani (@Kehlani) March 6, 2021 “he was released on bail and is back photographing people (how he started attacking people, many of whom were minors) and his case is still open and now his victims and their allies are being targeted and enlightened by him and his followers on social media. Some are my FRIENDS. I WANT EVERYTHING. “ Walker responded by threatening to “expose” Kehlani’s secrets. He claims the singer had an abortion which was an alleged child they had together – which she has denied. Walker also suggested that A $ AP Rocky “saved him” by bailing him out, but the rapper has since moved away from that claim, tweeting, “HUH ?? IDK THIS CLOWN AND I DIDN’T LEASE OUT SHIT. STOP. PLAYIN WIT ME. “ EH ?? IDK THIS CLOWN AND I AINT BAIL OUT SHIT. STOP PLAYING WITH ME – LORD FLACKO JODYE II (@asvpxrocky) March 6, 2021 If you are having thoughts of suicide, confidential help is available free of charge from the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. Call 1-800-273-8255. The line is available 24 hours a day.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos