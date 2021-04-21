Travon Free: Derek Chauvin’s verdict is a step in the right direction





Travon Free, an Emmy-winning writer, is Oscar nominated for a short film he wrote in the aftermath of George Floyd’s murder.

Free Travon, the writer and co-director ofTwo distant strangers, an Oscar nominated short film about police brutality and directly inspired by the murder of George floyd on May 25, 2020, shared this reaction with Hollywood journalist following the conviction of an old police offer Derek chauvin on all the points related to Floyd’s death: “Almost a year ago the world looked for nine minutes at life in George Floyd’s eyes and the light of his soul was extinguished by Derek Chauvin’s knee. Today the world saw the justice system make a very strong statement that what we witnessed was not just inhumane, it was murder by a man who had sworn to serve and protect all members. of the community he was patrolling. The fight to end police violence is not over and one verdict will not change the system that perpetuates it but it is a sign that we have the capacity to move towards a society where these things no longer happen. “ Two distant strangers, which Free co-produced withMartin Desmond Roe, is a 29-minute drama that uses the same storytelling device as groundhog day to tell the story of a young black man (actor / rapper Joey Bada $$) trying to get home with his dog after an overnight fling, only to encounter some form of police brutality that results in his death, which sets off the cycle again. Each example of police brutality in the film is modeled after a real-life example of it in 21st century America, serving as a powerful reminder of the number of young black men and women who have lost their lives at the hands of the police in recent years. years. Members of the Academy, whose votes continue until 5 p.m. PT on Tuesday evening, are questioned the day after not only the Chauvin trial, but also the shooting of a young black man, Daunte Wright, by a white cop who says she intended to tease him, a few miles away in Brooklyn Center, Minn .; and as people try to find out what led a white cop to shoot and kill a 13 year old Latino, Adam toledo, in Chicago.







