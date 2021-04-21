‘Sasquatch’ on Hulu is the perfect 4/20 TV show

Real crime, Weed Wars, and Monster Tales meet in Sasquatch, and the three-part Hulus documentary series delivers on all fronts.

This hybrid whodunit / monster-hunter mashup, which premieres Tuesday, centers around an unsolved central mystery and several ancillary puzzles, in the Emerald Triangle, a northern California desert strip across the Mendocino, Humboldt and Trinity counties. He is renowned for his natural beauty, his marijuana production, and his Bigfoot sightings.

Investigative journalist David Holthouse, who worked on a Mendocino doping farm in 1993, leads us into the tangled woods, when a group of terrified men burst into his cabin claiming to have found three mutilated bodies in a neighboring farm. The deceased had a torn limb, his head torn off his chest, the parts scattered around the campsite. It was not a drug theft, they said. No marijuana plants were stolen and there were giant footprints around the scene. It had to be Bigfoot.

Or did you do it?

Sasquatch sets out to answer this question for three vivid, captivating and at times frightening hours. Holthouse is a compelling character. He’s an unconventional gumshoe reporter, with long hair and western cut shirts. He’s haunted by his past, which included sexual assault as a child, and turned his internal battles outward: he wrote and talked a lot about his experience and, in the work that followed, risked his own safety for expose other societal dangers by going undercover to report on skinheads and street gangs. But most importantly, he comes across as down to earth, intelligent, and totally believable critic for a production called Sasquatch.

It sounds ridiculous at first glance: A Bigfoot murdered three guys at a doping farm, he says on the show. But once you remove the first layer of it and you get [a] glimpse into the truth behind this crazy story, it’s hard not to keep peeling the layers

An epicenter of pot production in California is the setting for the true-crime Hulus / monster-hunter mashup, Sasquatch. (Hulu)

The narrative unfolds in large part through his research and the strength of his interviews with the people he tracks down with connections to the 1993 incident. What he finds exposes a nest of vipers of treacherous actors among the rustic cabins and fortified compounds of the Mendocinos marijuana industry.

The cast of characters interviewed includes Hells Angels, Back to the Landers, squatchers, tweakers, and guys with names like Bobo. The elders describe some of their locked up neighbors, addicted to methamphetamine, as savages. Cops, private investigators and former drug enforcement officers explain how difficult it is to monitor isolated sites on such rugged terrain, and lawlessness abounds now.

Bigfoot aficionados come here too, explaining what they know about the creature and its habits. Most think it would be very unusual for a squatch to attack and kill a human. If anything, it would protect us, says Bob Gimlin, half of the crew that made the infamous 1967 film PattersonGimlin, now considered the gold standard of Bigfoot footage. But it’s understandable if he gets aggressive, says another tracker, as drug producers continue to push further and further into his territory.

The production of the Duplass brothers, directed by Joshua Rof, tells the region’s evolution from a hippie utopia where families grew and cultivated weed to support their families in the 1970s to a paranoid high-stakes crime syndicate of bomb complexes where the number of missing people is higher per capita than anywhere in the country.

At the top of this MIA list are the undocumented workers who flock to the area to work the crops. Their stories highlight an unfortunate but predictable anti-immigrant sentiment that seems pervasive in the United States.

So who killed the men in this 1993 story? Were they killed at all? I’m not going to spoil this crazy ride through wild and entertaining terrain. It’s a story worth hearing firsthand.