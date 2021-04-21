Bollywood welcomes Vax for 18+





Union government announced Monday that all people over 18 would be eligible to receive a vaccine from May 1. Bollywood celebrities hailed central government’s decision to vaccinate all people over 18 to protect against COVID-19 theannounced Monday that all people over 18 would be eligible to receive a vaccine from May 1. Bollywood celebrities hailed central government’s decision to vaccinate all people over 18 to protect against COVID-19 It is an excellent decision by the government to open the covid 19 vaccination for anyone over 18 years of age. #vaccineforall. – Riteish Deshmukh





I just read that 18 and over to be eligible for vaccination starting May 1, 2021. #BestNews. #India





Sona Mohapatra





Best birthday news, she wrote on Instagram. Aahana Kumra who celebrates his birthday on May 1st That states can now source vaccines directly from private manufacturers is the best news I’ve heard all day! Happy to pay for those who can’t get vaccinated too #VaccineForAll #Finally # 1stMay. Tisca Chopra Let’s do this India … Kareena Kapoor Khan



Riteish Deshmukh, Sona Mohapatra, Aahana Kumra, Tisca Chopra, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Urmila Matondkar, Ronnie Screwvala, Tanujj Garg, Rahul Dev And finally #VaccineForAll. Lowering the age of vaccination has long been the need of the hour. Thank you @Offi ceofUT and @AUThackeray for your constant efforts. Let us allow everyone to make the immunization program a huge success from May 1st. #Maharashta day Urmila matondkar





Great news that anyone over 18 can get vaccinated. But all our young Indians remember that this vaccination does not make us Superman or Iron Man – just SaferMan !! I get it. We still have to hide and be very careful – long journey ahead. Ronnie screwvala

Lowering the age of vaccination has long been the need of the hour. Thanks @AUThackeray and @Offi ceofUT for fixing this issue, starting May 1st. Let’s make the immunization program a huge success! Tanujj Garg, producer





Relief for the above 18 … eligible to receive the Covid vaccine from May 1: Center. Rahul dev



