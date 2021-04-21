What the new iPad Pro, iMac, and Apple TV 4K mean for Hollywood





“Cinematographers, colorists and directors need a tool that can display their work faithfully, as they originally intended to be seen, without having to be color sequels,” says Michael Cioni of Frame .io about the potential of the new iPad Pro.

As Hollywood continues to embrace remote workflows requiring review and approval for everything from dailies to edits, Apple has unboxed a new iPad Pro with an eye on those apps. During its virtual event on Tuesday, the tech giant’s wave of announcements also included a new iMac and a new version of Apple TV 4K. The new top-of-the-line 12.9-inch iPad Pro features a new HDR-capable Liquid Retina XDR display (a “mini-LED” design) with “up to 1000 nits of full screen brightness, 1600 nits of peak brightness, and of contrast of 1 million to 1 ”, according to Apple. This 12.9-inch model offers a P3 color space, which means it could support High Dynamic Range (HDR) flavors including HDR 10, HDR 10+, and Dolby Vision. Features also include support for 5G and Thunderbolt. “High-quality remote review and approval is moving from a solution needed in 2020 to a standard in 2021. Cinematographers, colorists and directors need a tool that works for them. allows you to faithfully display their work, as they originally intended, without having to do so. be incolor suites. Apple’s current announcement of the Liquid Retina XDR iPad appears to be the perfect fit for professionals who need a high-quality, color-calibrated display anywhere. “Michael Cioni, Senior Vice President of Innovation at Frame.io, saidTHR following the announcements. He added that the iPad’s new display appears to have the potential to “unify all stakeholders viewing images with a single, reliable high-fidelity benchmark.” The 12.9-inch iPad Pro (along with an 11-inch model without the Liquid Retina display and with reduced functionality) is available for pre-order from April 3 and is expected to be available in the second half of May. The 12.9-inch iPad Pro starts at $ 1,099 for a Wi-Fi model and $ 1,299 for a Wi-Fi and cellular model. Apple also unveiled new models of its iMac with a 24-inch Retina 4.5K display with 500 nits of brightness, while also incorporating its M1 chip for improved performance. Additional features include a 1080P HD camera and what Apple has said are improvements to its microphones and speaker system. During the announcement, Apple singled out professional applications such as editing, suggesting that with the new iMac, publishers could cut “up to five streams of 4K footage, or one stream of 8K footage” with Apple Final Cut. Pro. $ 1,299 and is also slated for availability during the second half of May. Also on Tuesday, the tech giant touted a new version of Apple TV 4K that supports various flavors of HDR, including Dolby Vision, as well as the ability to display images at high frame rates of up to 60 frames per second. As part of the announcement, he confirmed he is working with Fox Sports, NBCUniversal, Paramount +, Red Bull TV and Canal + as they start streaming HDR at high frame rates. Apple also introduced a “color balance process” to automatically display video with precise color and contrast without the consumer needing to adjust their TV settings, which looks like Apple’s version of the. Filmmaker Mode setting developed by the UHD Alliance. As part of the Apple TV 4K announcement, the company also released a new trailer for season two of Ted lasso, which will be released on July 23. Apple has also confirmed the rollout of a podcast subscription service.







