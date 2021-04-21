Why would Prince William hesitate to reconcile quickly with Prince Harry

The possible reconciliation of Prince Harry and Prince Williams could be a slow process.

The two have reportedly faced a breakup since Harry, 36, and his wife Meghan Markle stepped down from royal duties, possibly even longer given reports that William, 39, confronted his youngster brother about the speed of his relationship with Markle.

On Saturday, the couple reunited for the first time in over a year for the funeral of their grandfather, Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh – and it was revealed that they had had a long conversation, which, according to a recent report, was due to William’s wife, Kate Middleton, acting as a “peacemaker”. However, the report also suggests that William wants to slow things down when it comes to mending their relationship.

A friend of the royals told Vanity Fair contributor and royal expert Katie Nicholl that the brothers have put their drama aside for now at the behest of their grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II.

“William and other family members have very strong feelings about some of the things Harry and Meghan said about Oprah and things need to be discussed, but it was not the occasion and everyone has respected that, ”said the pal, according to Nicholl, who wrote an article for the publication. “It will take more than a vigil to sort things out, but it’s hopefully a start.”

In an interview with Oprah Winfrey, Harry and Markle, 39, lobbied allegations of racism and ignorance of mental health needs against allegations by the Royal Family that allegedly upset William.

Another family friend told Nicholl that Harry was left “out in the cold” by some family members after the interview, and when the Duke of Sussex shared details of a conversation he was having. had with her father with Gayle King, it was allegedly “the final straw” for many others.

“Some of the family can’t believe what he did, but there is a feeling that with the death of the dukes and the reunion of the family, you have to have conversations,” says the source.

The outlet reports that Harry’s father Prince Charles is ‘desperate’ to reconcile with his son, and even spent time with Harry walking around the Queen’s private gardens a day after the service.

William, on the other hand, would be more hesitant to sort out issues with his younger brother.

“William needs to know that he can trust Harry and that private conversations will be kept private,” the insider explained.

After Harry’s conversation with Winfrey aired, he spoke with King, who has publicly stated that she understands the father-son conversation is “not productive.” It is believed that the information released has upset the family.

It is not known how long Harry will stay in the UK with his family. Some have suggested he would return to California on Monday to find his pregnant wife, who his doctor had advised not to attend the funeral. Other reports have indicated that Hell will extend her journey through Queen Elizabeth II’s 95th birthday on Wednesday.

“Harry felt bad leaving Meghan behind, it has been a very difficult week and he wants to get back to her as soon as possible,” a source told the outlet.

Vanity Fair also reported that Markle watched the funeral on TV and wrote a note in the name of herself and Harry which was placed on the lawns outside St George’s Chapel next to their wreath .

Harry’s reps declined to comment while William’s reps did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment.