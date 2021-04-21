Fitness influencer cricketer Pawan Singh Dhakad aims for Bollywood debut Fitness influencer cricketer Pawan Singh Dhakad aims for Bollywood debut





A + New Delhi [India], April 20 (ANI / ThePRTree): Pawan Singh Dhakad, a fitness influencer is taking the fitness industry by storm with his aesthetically constructed physique and alluring demeanor that radiates a different energy. A preeminent cricketer who has received accolades on a variety of fronts as a result of his advancements in the sport, Pawan continues to inspire young people to pursue their passion while earning a living by adapting his passion for fitness and sport to his everyday life. Owner of the renowned “DFT cross-fit sports gym” in Gwalior, Pawan Singh Dhakad has always sought to excel in every field in which he enters. After dedicating more than 10 years as an Incentive Sport Personality and Administrator in Gwalior and Madhya Pradesh, Pawan continued to rise through the ranks and worked as the Logistics and Team Manager of the Gwalior Division. Cricket Association from 2018 to 19. At the incipient age of 24, Pawan has more than 16 thousand people looking for him for daily motivation, the young entrepreneur is currently associated with the Madhya Pradesh senior cricket team. Having been a fitness freak since adolescence, Pawan is a self-learner who has the ability to seize opportunities and make the most of them, his journey of fitness and influence has led him to be caught up in the eyes of the entertainment industry, thanks to which Pawan envisions a big debut in Bollywood that will bring a change of ball game in his magnificent career. Pawan has mesmerized his followers with his clean look and fashion strides that have made him a notable name on social media, with such an image Pawan plans to make his Bollywood debut, details of which are yet to be released, but Pawan Singh Dhakad’s journey will certainly be another milestone in his brilliant career. Driven by hard work and dedication to his goals, Pawan has left no stone unturned to make an impact in everything he does and this cricketer and fitness geek will soon bless screens with his impeccable presence. This story is provided by ThePRTree. ANI will not be responsible for the content of this article in any way. (ANI / ThePRTree) Subscribe to our channels on Youtube & Telegram Why the news media is in crisis and how to fix it India needs even more free, fair, open-ended, questioning journalism in the face of multiple crises. But the news media are in a crisis of their own. There have been brutal layoffs and pay cuts. The best of journalism is shrinking, giving in to crass spectacle in prime time. ThePrint has the best young reporters, columnists and editors working for it. To support journalism of this quality, smart, thoughtful people like you have to pay the price. Whether you live in India or abroad, you can do it here. Support our journalism







