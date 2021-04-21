Riz Ahmed’s Board Game Proposal: The Actor Used Scrabble Tiles To Ask His Wife To Marry Him | Entertainment





Riz Ahmed offered his wife a game of Scrabble. The Sound of Metal star revealed in January that he recently tied the knot with Fatima Farheen Mirza, and has now opened up about how sweet he asked the beauty to marry him. Rice said Fatima originally thought he was joking when he used the tiles from the Scrabble word-based board game to tell if you would marry me. Speaking during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live !, he said: “We went to the park, one of the few things we could do at that point in lockdown, and we kinda had So did a little picnic and you know I jumped on it And she looked up and said, “You’re kidding.” Maybe the way I proposed didn’t help because she’s a novelist, she’s amazing with words. She kinda likes Scrabble. So we were playing Scrabble and I did this nerdy thing where I stole all the correct letters and I spelled ‘Will you marry me? ” Meanwhile, Riz previously opened up about how he randomly met his wife in New York City while preparing for his role in Sound of Metal. He said: “We both sat at the same table in a cafe, where we both came to write. We were both jostling each other on the same laptop grip points, like a very modern way. To meet. The 38-year-old Oscar nominee said the two quickly “struck up a friendship” and later “reconnected down the line. He added, “But it’s oddly one of the many things in preparing for this role that was so special. It just brought a lot of goodness into my life. Rice and Fatima got married in a wedding garden amid the COVID-19 pandemic, which he joked was better than a big ceremony because he didn’t have “500 aunts around you pinching them. play. He explained, “It was kind of interesting doing it with COVID and everything that was going on was obviously very intimate and socially distant. No disrespect for aunts, but Asian weddings are great. You’ve always brought these people out of the woodwork who I think are probably impostors. They just smell of kebabs on the street and walk around. “

