A-Listers Seeking Chance To Date Kim Post Kanye Divorce





Rich men and A-List celebrities are lining up for a chance to date Keeping Up With the Kardashians star Kim Kardashian in the midst of her divorce.

Now that Kim Kardashian is a single woman, men who think they are worthy of a chance with the keeping up with the Kardashians star take their shot. According to sources, swarms of wealthy men and A-List celebrities have expressed interest in dating the recently divorced reality TV star. It comes amid reports of Kanye West seeking new dating with another artist. While Kanye would seek love with someone he can “speak the same language withHis superstar ex-wife recently enjoyed a weekend in Miami with her daughters. It was the first getaway with friends that the founder of SKIMS has had since filing for divorce two months ago. Since the news of their split, insiders have revealed how the two have stopped communicating directly with each other despite their co-parenting agreement. Sources have explained how difficult it is for Kim to maintain friendly ties due to Kanye’s refusal to speak to her. Considering how indifferent the rap / fashion mogul seems to be about her failed marriage, Kim’s options for a new partner only increase. Keep scrolling to keep reading

Click the button below to start this article in quick view. Related: KUWTK: Why Kanye West Doesn’t Want To Date Another Kim Kardashian Guy As it is more than obvious that Kim’s third marriage is over, the floodgates of enthusiastic men hoping to date her have opened.People are looking to mutual friends and people she’s worked with to set her up with everyone from royals and A-list actors to athletes and billionaire CEOs, a source said Page six. People are also trying to contact her through DM. “ they added. However, despite all the potential dating options, the single mother of four not looking for anyone at the moment,“noted the insider.She doesn’t try to get into anything but keeps an open mind. “ Although the KKW Beauty founder was on the road to Miami this weekend with lots of men trying to get her attention, she “I didn’t care about it and loved spending a fun night out with old friends, “ the source shared. More recently, sources from Yeezy’s founder shared his interest in dating another artist after his divorce. But, when it comes to Kim, she wouldn’t be “looking to date anyone in a specific area. Source says billionaire mogul hopes to spark new romance “organically” with someone who has certain characteristics. The most important qualities for her are someone who values ​​family, is supportive, fun, romantic, likes the simple things and works hard, explained the insider. They should be comfortable with someone with children and a large family. Kim comes with her four children, five siblings, and a bunch of nieces and nephews. She is also very close to her mom, which would have been a big deal for Kanye. There is always the possibility that things will get friendlier between her and Kanye in the future. But for now, it looks like their ship has sailed. Next: KUWTK: How Kim & Kanye’s Custody Deposits Will Affect Their Co-Parenting Source:Page six Teen Mom: Javi dragged out for offering several women an engagement









