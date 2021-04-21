Bollywood misses the Oscars again

In 2019, India product over 1,800 films, making it the world’s largest film industry in terms of numbers; this eclipses the 792 produced in the US and Canada combined. Bollywood, as the Mumbais film industry is known, distributes its films around the world and is particularly popular in South Asia, the Middle East, Africa, the United States and Europe.

Why fame can be a nightmare

For India, Bollywood is the most important cultural soft power, captivating millions of viewers nationally and internationally. Soft power is the ability to shape the preferences of others through science, diplomacy, sports, religion, and culture. This allows a country to attract other peoples through seduction rather than coercion. According to India Brand Equity Foundation, the Indian media and entertainment industry, in which Bollywood plays a major role, has the potential to reach $ 100 billion by 2030. In 2019, Bollywood gained over $ 2.8 billion. Before the COVID-19 pandemic causes major financial losses, the industry is expected to reach $ 4.5 billion in 2021.

The white tiger

Yet despite its worth, Bollywood once again missed the opportunity to secure the last brilliant award for its soft potency: an internationally renowned award. On April 25, India will be part of the 93rd Oscars, but not as a result of a Bollywood film. The White Tiger, a Netflix production directed by Ramin Bahrani, is nominated for Best Suited Screenplay. Based on Aravind Adigas Booker Prize novel, the film was shot in India but was not produced by any of the hundreds of Bollywood studios located in the country.

The White Tiger tells the story of Balram played by Adarsh ​​Gourav who moves from a poor rural village to Delhi to become a rich man. After deciding to commit a crime to escape the complex stratification of Indian society, he himself becomes rich. The story of rags to wealth is as rare as a white tiger, as the title metaphor suggests. Paolo Carneras’ cinematography frequently shows the dirty streets and misery of life in India for the poor, while the Bahrani script is full of jokes and criticisms about the poverty and social inequalities in the country that are completely different from what we have. used to see in most Bollywood movies.

Hollywood is recognized for its accomplishments in production design, cinematography, screenplay, acting and directing at major festivals in Cannes, Berlin and London. Yet Bollywood continues to lack awards, a crucial prize for any film industry. The same happened in 2009 when Slumdog Millionaire which tells the story of Jamal Malik (played by Dev Patel) growing up in the slums of Mumbai won eight Oscars, including Best Picture, Best Director and Best Screenplay. better suited. This film was based on the novel by Indian writer Vikas Swarups, Q&A, but shot by British director Danny Boyle.

The closest Bollywood came to an Oscar was with the melodrama of Mehboob Khans Mother India, which was nominated for Best Foreign Language in 1958; the film tells the story of the struggles of a woman raising her sons alone. In 2001, Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan produced and starred in Lagaan: Once Upon a Time in India, which centered on a small village in Victorian India that staked its future on a game of cricket against the British rulers. . The film was nominated for Best Foreign Language a year later, but failed to win.

Bollywood shortcomings

So why can’t Bollywood conquer Hollywood and win a golden statue? I went to India in 2008 for a investigation in the country’s film industry, which also led to my first book, Bollywood Dirio (Bollywood Diaries), released in 2009 in Brazil. Before packing for the trip, I watched over 50 Bollywood films to prepare my questions for producers, actors, directors and industry executives. I quickly realized that all of these films at the time had something in common: there were no sex or nudity scenes, they never mentioned or critically analyzed the social caste system. from India, and they avoided making political comments.

Aamir Khan in Berlin, Germany on 02/19/2011. Denis Makarenko / Shutterstock

Bollywood films lack compelling human stories and resonant narratives, which is why they are unable to transcend their culture. They provide an escape fantasy for Indian audiences, but do not work for most viewers outside of India. These non-daring scenarios do not have the quality to win awards at major festivals, including the Oscars. So why can’t a multi-billion dollar film industry improve its films? The simple answer is that it can’t for two main reasons: evasion and censorship.

First, Bollywood has become an escape form of Indian reality entertainment. Often three hours, the movies are usually filled with rich and beautiful stars, singing and dancing and exploring their love lives, only to be interrupted by cruel villains who are defeated in the end. Indias post-production is among the best in the world when it comes to special effects, color and sound corrections, displaying beautiful scenes that serve as distractions for hundreds of people. millions Indians who live below the poverty line.

India is one of the oldest cultures in the world and is extremely rich and diverse. It is also a modern country with advanced technology. However, all of these social, economic, sexual, cultural and even psychological changes and diversity are not incorporated into most Bollywood blockbusters. Instead, they distance themselves from reality and offer mundane stories for entertainment.

Second, the Cinematograph Act 1952 determined guiding principles for the certification of films. Censorship signs have been installed in production areas of India, such as Mumbai, Kolkata and Chennai. Closest to a sex scene Indian movies largely feature quick kissing and partial nudity. If a film does not respect the rules of decency or morality, it does not receive the certificate which allows it to be shown in cinemas.

In the 2000s, with the arrival of the Internet and the rise of the downloading of foreign films, often pornographic, certain changes were noted in Bollywood. In 2013, Sunny Leone, a former Canadian-American pornstar of Indian descent, made her debut in the movie Jism 2, an erotic Thriller in French who shows her topless from behind while being intimate with a man. Yet India, the home country of the Kama Sutra, still doesn’t make films with deep kissing, explicit sex scenes, or daring storylines.

That’s not to say that sex and nudity movies are better than blockbusters with music and dance. Good films often creatively and boldly reflect changes in society and the world. Hollywood absorbed these changes in post-Vietnamese films such as Born on the Fourth of July (1989) and Full Metal Jacket (1987), unlike The Green Berets (1968) and Rambo: First Blood Part II (1985). . All four films were box office hits, but the first two, directed by Oliver Stone and Stanley Kubrick, respectively, established Hollywood’s international reputation due to their sophisticated stories about the Vietnam War.

The Bollywood Challenge

Bollywood tries to emulate Hollywood. Whistling Woods International, a film school in Mumbai with American investors, teaches aspiring film professionals. In India, we have to prepare our students to start at the top of the cinema pyramid because the base pays next to nothing, said Kurt Inderbitzin, the dean of the school during my visit to India. Our challenge is to teach the students to develop good characters and to lead, because many of them come here with prejudices, imagining that they don’t need to learn this stuff, although it is. the basics of a good movie, like the concept of gravity. for an astronaut.

Better films lead to international awards and increase the chances of reaching commercial theaters. Better box office results in large markets like the United States and Europe would help Bollywood to develop soft power in India. Bollywood faces major competition from streaming services like Netflix, Amazon Prime, and Disney +, which themselves produce movies and TV series. Bolder, richer films may be just what Bollywood needs to continue to capture the hearts and minds of audiences in the 21st century.

