In Blindness at STC, the audience is live, with no actor in sight

The Shakespeare Theater Company to open the doors of Sidney Harman Hall for the first time in over a year for the sound and light installation Donmar Warehouses Blindness. Before DC ReOpen increased theater capacity to 25% on April 5, STC received a waiver from the Homeland Security and Emergency Management Agency Blindness open with certain safety precautions in place.

We have been eagerly awaiting the opportunity to safely reopen our doors and welcome the audience again, said artistic director Simon Godwin. This production is premonitory, prophetic and utterly fascinating. I can’t wait for our audience to appreciate it.

In a unique experience where the audience is on stage, but not the actors, socially distant clients wear binaural headphones immersing them in the dystopian world of Blindness. This darkroom delight (Theatrically), based on the novel by Nobel Prize winning writer Jos Saramagos, reveals how a blindness pandemic causes chaos, fear and social unrest. In a dubbing tour de force (TheaterMania), Juliet Stevenson, candidate for the Olivier Prize (Really, madly, Deeply) seeks glimmers of hope in a time of figurative and literal obscurity. The brilliantly terrifying Blindness (The daily beast) is adapted by Simon Stephens (the Curious incident of the dog during the night) and directed by Walter Meierjohann.

Blindness sold the Donmar Warehouse in London last year and is now operating simultaneously off Broadway at the Daryl Roth Theater, where he was named New York Times reviews Takeas well as in Hong Kong and New Zealand. Blindness will now be seen by audiences all over the world, which makes me very proud and grateful, shares Michael Longhurst, artistic director of Donmar Warehouse. COVID-19 has radically changed the world and I am so happy that our production can help open new doors in theaters.

Blindness begins May 1 and runs through May 23, 2021, with viewing times at 7 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 11 a.m., 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays; there are also screenings on Wednesdays at noon. Tickets are $ 49, except weekend and Wednesday mornings, which cost $ 44; all tickets are general admission. Tickets for Blindness are available for purchase now online. All artists, dates and titles are subject to change.

ENHANCED SAFETY PROCEDURES

Customers will be seated on stage at Sidney Harman Hall in a socially distant way and will never be seated next to someone outside of their own party. A limited number of single tickets are available for purchase by calling the box office, (202) 547-1122. All clients and staff will wear masks at all times while in the building and should stay home if they feel ill or have symptoms of illness. To stay within the guidelines of the DCs ReOpenDC plan, the capacity is limited to 40 people and there will never be more than 50 people in the building. Complete information on STC safety guidelines is available here.

ABOUT THE ARTISTS

THE DONMAR WAREHOUSE is a 251-seat non-profit theater located in Covent Garden, London, run by Artistic Director Michael Longhurst and Executive Director Henny Finch. Their mission is to bring together a wide variety of people in their intimate warehouse space and elsewhere to create, witness and participate in exciting world-class theater. The Donmar has won over 100 awards over its 28-year history, with program highlights including founding artistic director Sam Mendes Productions of Cabaret (with Alan Cumming) and The blue room (with Nicole Kidman). Michael Grandage (artistic director 2002-2012) has brought remarkable productions from Othello with Chiwetel Ejiofor and Ewan McGregor, and red with Alfred Molina and Eddie Redmayne. Josie Rourke (2012-2019 AD) brought in Tom Hiddleston Coriolanusand a trilogy of all-female Shakespeare plays directed by Phyllida Lloyd. Current Artistic Director Michael Longhursts, the inaugural 2019-2020 season focused on important stories, told in exciting ways, and included new plays from great writers such as Branden Jacobs-Jenkins, Alice Birch and Mike Lew.

WALTER MEIERJOHANN was Artistic Director of HOME from 2013 to 2018 and International Associate Director of Young Vic in London. At Young Vic, his productions included the European premiere of In the red and brown Water by Tarell McCraney and Kafkas monkey, who toured Sydney, Melbourne, Athens, Paris, Tokyo, Istanbul, Taipei and New York. The production, which starred Kathryn Hunter, also aired in the opening season of HOMEs 2015, with Hunter reprising her lead role. Walter has worked extensively in Germany and the United Kingdom in theaters including: the Barbican; Liverpool Playhouse; Nottingham Playhouse; The Curve, Leicester; Residenztheater, Munich; Staatsschauspiel, Dresden; Schauspiel, Graz; and Arena, Berlin, for the Peter Steins Faust Ensemble and the Impulse Theater Festival. Before joining the Young Vic, Walter was artistic director of Neubau at the State Theater in Dresden. In opera he assisted the late Klaus-Michael Grueber in his productions of Aida (Nederlands Opera, Amsterdam) and Don Giovanni (Ruhr Festival).

SIMON STEPHENS is an award-winning playwright Olivier and Tony. His theater credits include Fortune (Metropolitan, Tokyo), Maria, Rage (Thalia, Hamburg), Threepenny Opera House (NT), Country (MIF 2017 / Lyric Hammersmith / LIFT Festival 2018), Heisenberg (West end), Obsession (Barbican / Toneelgroep, Amsterdam), The Seagull, Herons, Morning, Three kingdoms, A thousand stars exploding in the sky, Punk rock (Lyric Hammersmith); Carmen’s breakdown (Deutsches Schauspielhaus / Almeida); Nuclear war, Birdland, Country music, Blue Bird (Royal Court); The curious incident of the dog during the night (Olivier and Tony Awards for Best New Play) (NT / West End / Broadway), A doll’s house (Young Vic / West End); Dike (Bush), Harper regan, Harbor (Royal Exchange, Manchester / NT), and On the shores of the wide world (Royal Exchange, Manchester). He has also written for film, television and radio. Simon is Professor at Manchester Writing School at Manchester Metropolitan University and Artistic Associate at Lyric Hammersmith.

JULIET STEVENSON is one of the main UK players. His most recent theater credits include The doctor, for which she won the Critics Circle Award for Best Actress and is currently nominated for the Olivier Award for Best Actress, Mary stuart, Hamlet (Almeida / West End); Wings, and Happy Days (Young Vic). Juliet won the Olivier Award for Best Actress in 1991 for her performance in Death and the young girl, and has been nominated five more times. Juliet received five BAFTA nominations for her screen work. His films include Really madly deep (Evening Standard Film Award for Best Actress), Play it like Beckham, When was the last time you saw your father?, and Being Julia. Juliets’ latest TV work includes Riviera and Out of his mind, a comedy series starring Sara Pascoe that will air in September 2020. Her other credits include One of us and The Haunting of Enfield, and she appeared as a series regular in Atlantis and The village. She received the CBE in 1999.

ABOUT SHAKESPEARE THEATER COMPANY

Led by Artistic Director Simon Godwin and Executive Director Chris Jennings, The Shakespeare Theater Company (STC) is the country’s premier classical theater company. STC has become synonymous with artistic excellence and making classical theater more accessible to the public in and around the nation’s capital, building on the foundations laid by founding artistic director Michael Kahn.

Recipient of the Regional Theater Tony Award 2012, STC’s mission is to create innovative productions that inspire dialogue and connect classic works to the modern human experience. The company focuses on works with deep ideas, complex characters and poetic language written by Shakespeare and other ambitious and enduring plays with universal themes for all audiences. In this time of transition, the Companys mission is evolving with a three-year initiative to produce family theater during the holidays, and an expansion of the definition of classic to include playwrights previously excluded from canon, with a renewed commitment to the high- quality, exhilarating and inclusive theater.