Entertainment
Hollywood responds to Derek Chauvin’s guilty verdicts
Kerry Washington, Shonda Rhimes and Hillary Clinton were among those who shared messages after the results were read in court on Tuesday afternoon.
Following the verdict in the murder trial of Derek Chauvin, Hollywood figures have taken to social media to share their reactions.
Former Minneapolis Police Officer Chauvin, who has been charged with second degree murder, third degree murder and second degree manslaughter for the murder of George Floyd, a 46-year-old black man he nailed to the ground with his knee for about nine and a half minutes, was convicted Tuesday afternoon on all three counts.
The jury returned its verdict after deliberating for two days. Since Floyd’s death last May, the lawsuit has sparked protests around the world against police brutality and racism.
While some in Hollywood, like Josh Gad, Lupita Nyong’o and Padma Lakshmi, have simply expressed their relief at the guilty verdicts, others like Shonda Rimes, Kerry Washington, W. Kamau Bell, poet Amanda Gorman and Justin Timberlake called for a fight. , and work to achieve equality and justice for the black community, to continue.
“A start … a little grain of hope for our future,” wrote Mariah Carey. She also tweeted: “Hallelujah !!!!!!!!”
“A guilty person #verdict. But this fight for justice is not over, “wrote Kerry Washington.” We have a lot of work to do. There is more fighting ahead of us. But NOW take care of yourself. And take care of each other. Prayers and love to the family of #GeorgeFloyd. “
“This verdict is only the first step in a long line of injustice against the black community, often without consequences,” Timberlake wrote. “The work is not nearly done. While there are many more families awaiting justice, my heart is with the George Floyds family at this time. #PoliceReformNOW @NAACP. “
“A reminder that victory would be if George Floyd was alive,” Gorman wrote. “Every day black Americans worry about whether they will be next is another day without justice.”
“Derek Chauvin: guilty on all 3 counts Now let’s do the whole law enforcement system in this country,” W. Kamau Bell wrote.
“Chauvins’ conviction is a huge moment – a necessary step towards validating and healing his loved ones and his movement, but it is not justice,” Kendrick Sampson wrote. “And he has yet to be sentenced. Reminder: Chauvin is far from the only culprit 1 – he is not the only one who lynched George Floyd.”
“This verdict does not bring Mr. Floyd back,” said Shonda Rhimes. “But justice is truth.”
“Today a jury did the right thing,” Barack Obama tweeted. “But true justice requires a lot more. Michelle and I send our prayers to the Floyd family, and we stand by all who are committed to ensuring every American the full measure of justice that George and so many others saw. refuse.”
“George Floyd’s family and community deserved his killer to be held accountable,” Hillary Clinton tweeted. “Today they have that responsibility. Always and forever black lives matter.”
On NBC Evening News with Lester Holt, the host commented, “And now the verdict on Derek Chauvin is delivered, a jury of his peers finding him guilty. Believe your eyes, the prosecutor said and they did. Most likely, however, this is not the last word in a case that has forced us to view those 9 minutes and 29 seconds as a reflection of our situation and what we don’t want to become as a nation. In the past few days and weeks, that hasn’t ended the deadly clashes between police and black men. But tonight, George Floyd’s family received justice in a Minneapolis courtroom. Streets of the Americas could tell us if there is a deeper account to the George Floyd tragedy. “
“We hope this verdict will bring a sense of justice to those close to George Floyds,” Actors Equity President Kate Shindle and Executive Director Mary McColl wrote in a statement. “We also hope that this belief sends the message that black lives matter, and George Floyds’ life mattered. Fairness joins black voices in demanding structural reforms in police, in Minneapolis and across the country. , in order to prevent murderous acts of racist violence. “
Read these reactions and more, below.
