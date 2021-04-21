Entertainment
Dave Bautista is disappointed Drax didn’t kill Thanos late in the game
Dave Bautista admits he’s pretty disappointed that his character, Drax the Destroyer, wasn’t the only one to kill Thanos in Avengers: Endgame.
Dave Bautista admits he’s disappointed Drax the Destroyer couldn’t kill Thanos in Avengers: Endgame. Introduced in guardians of the galaxy, the character was determined to take revenge for the death of his family, after realizing that the Mad Titan was ultimately responsible for the crime.
After that, however, it hadn’t been properly revisited. There was a moment in Avengers: Infinity War where he got the chance to take on Thanos, but it didn’t work out. Before he could even get close, the Mad Titan has already used the Reality Stone on him. It was the closest he had gone to take the villain on his own. By the time they were reunited in Titan again, there was already a lot going on, so Drax’s personal vendetta had to be put aside. Five years have passed after the decimation, and the hero has once again found himself on the same battlefield as the villain. Still, they couldn’t meet personally due to the large number of characters in play. Thanos died twice in Infinity war and End of Game, but Drax never got a chance to hold the stranger accountable for what he had done to his family.
Talk with JoBlo, Bautista frankly revealed that he was disappointed that Drax couldn’t kill Thanos. However, he figured it out because there are a lot of people who want the same in the MCU, but only Thor in. Infinity war and Iron Manin End of Game were able to perform the act. Read Bautista’s full statement below:
Yeah, I think everyone was. I said in interviews somewhere that I wish Drax had killed Thanos and I made all these people say: That doesn’t even make sense! How can you say that? Drax doesn’t deserve to kill Thanos! And I said it because there isn’t a character in the Marvel Universe who doesn’t want to kill Thanos. Of course, Drax wanted to kill Thanos. Everyone wanted to kill Thanos. So yes, a little disappointed, because I take this whole story a little very personal. But I think every character wanted to get their hands on Thanos. I have to say on the record that I love Josh Brolin [Thanos] to death. He’s actually one of my favorite characters and by far one of my favorite actors. I love it. He’s such a brilliant actor. He neglected too much.
Realistically, the chances of Drax actually succeeding in killing Thanos were very slim, if any. While he was among the very first characters in the MCU to hold a personal grudge against Thanos, almost everyone developed the same feeling after the decimation. Plus, Marvel Studios just hasn’t done a very good job developing their personal arc. After its creation in the first guardians of the galaxy movie, it felt like it was almost forgotten. If anything, Nebula was a far bigger disappointment, as she never even had the chance to truly confront her foster father for all the abuse he inflicted on her. It would have been great if both characters had at least given their time alone with Thanos just to call him out for whatever he had done to them.
With Thanos gone after Avengers: Endgame, The story of Drax will continue through Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 directed by James Gunn. The Threequel will be the final outing of the original lineup of cosmic heroes, which means some of them may eventually reach their end in the blockbuster, and hopefully Drax’s arc gets the recap it deserves.
