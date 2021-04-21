Entertainment
Pixar is looking for a young actor to play a transgender teenager
Disney has moved in a much more inclusive and diverse direction with the Walt Disney Company, including their film division.
Recently, Disney even changed the “Disney Look” in its parks to allow for the display of most tattoos, as well as the cast members’ hairstyles and costumes incorporating gender, as well as painted fingernails and piercings.
Now, it looks like their animated divide is moving in the same inclusive direction as well.
Trans March (@transmarch on Twitter) recently posted a Pixar casting call. They said:
We have confirmed it is legit, so please share it!
They also shared this update, along with the note that they don’t know if the casting call is for a feature film or a short film:
Sorry folks, we should have been more specific about how we know this is real. We spoke to the casting director and they sent us this flyer. They are aimed at other organizations as well, but we feel like we are the first to publish articles on this.
– Trans walk (@transmarch) April 20, 2021
According to the casting call, Pixar is now picking a young actor for an upcoming animation project, however, the name of the project itself is not listed. The character is Jess, a 14 year old transgender girl who is “compassionate, funny and always supportive.” Pixar is looking for a voice actor between the ages of 12 and 17 who “can authentically represent” a transgender girl.
This will be the first time that a Pixar or Disney animated film will have an openly transgender character. Interestingly, Pixar chose to showcase the role of a teenager, which could be of great use to many other transgender teens who end up watching the movie and can finally see themselves portrayed onscreen. We have however started to see a lot more LGBTQ + portrayals in the Marvel world, especially the comics that could potentially appear on screen in the Marvel Cinematic Universe in the future.
Related: Star Wars Shows Support By Unveiling Transgender Jedi
As we mentioned, the name of the film has yet to be confirmed, although many believe the casting call may have something to do with an upcoming feature film from Pixar Animation Studios, Turning red, currently planned for a 2022 release. Turning red is a coming-of-age story with a synopsis who reads:
The dedication of a young girl to a group of boys who uncontrollably transforms into a giant red panda.
In Turning Red, Mei Lee is a confident and silly thirteen-year-old girl torn between being her mother, the devoted daughter, and the chaos of adolescence. And as if the changes in her interests, relationships, and body weren’t enough, whenever she gets too horny (which for a teenager is practically ALWAYS) she turns into a giant red panda! Turning Red is directed by Oscar winner Domee Shi (Pixar BAO short), produced by Lindsey Collins and will hit theaters in Spring 2022.
That being said, given that the film will be released in 2022 and voice acting is required before any animation, the timing may not work, but it’s a theory that’s buzzing online.
As the casting call says, if you know of a teenager who would be a good fit for this role or who is interested in an audition, that teenager’s legal guardian should contact [email protected]
What do you think of Pixar potentially including a transgender character in an upcoming film?
