Hollywood-style overseas bank robbery ring destroyed in US: DOJ





Prosecutors say three U.S. residents used sophisticated equipment to rob safes at foreign banks and then launder the money here.

In a plot that federal prosecutors say reads like a Hollywood robbery scenario, three Brooklyn residents have been indicted in an alleged scheme to steal more than $ 30 million from foreign banks and launder money in the United States. the Announcement from the Ministry of Justice On Tuesday, Val Cooper, 56, Alex Levin, 52, and Garri Smith, 49, were charged with conspiracy to launder money and conspiracy to violate travel law. The men allegedly stole millions of dollars from safes at mainly Eastern European banks that did not have a high level of security. The crimes we allege in this indictment read like something straight out of Hollywood fiction, FBI Deputy Director William F. Sweeney said in a statement. The thieves used sophisticated tools to thwart the security systems of foreign banks and attempted to cover their tracks by laundering money through US banks. “ Prosecutors allege the men chose banks in several foreign countries, including Ukraine, Russia, North Macedonia, Moldova, Latvia, Uzbekistan and Azerbaijan, which lacked security features such as CCTV cameras in some areas. They allegedly bought their own safes, pretending to be customers. Once inside, prosecutors said, the men would use sophisticated cameras to take photos inside the locks of other safes. This included endoscopes which are often used in medical procedures. They allegedly used the photos to make duplicate keys to open the boxes and steal the victims. The stolen items included money, gold bars and jewelry, prosecutors said. Cooper, the alleged leader, and Levin used their U.S. bank accounts to launder the money while Smith committed some of the thefts, the DOJ said. A search warrant served on Cooper’s home on Tuesday reportedly recovered the keys to the unnumbered safe, cash, jewelry and high-end handbags. A search of a storage unit revealed an endoscope – the camera allegedly used in the crimes – and a locked safe. Men face up to 20 years in prison if convicted of a money laundering conspiracy.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos