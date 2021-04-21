Entertainment
Art museums turn to in-person events
Publicity
While technology is always essential for delivering programs to the community, most museums in the area agree that there is nothing quite like experiencing the art in person.
After almost a full year of providing digital content and opening up towards the end of last year, arts institutions are now planning to slowly reintroduce in-person events and social activities, perhaps by the fall.
This past year has been truly transformative for museums, said Silvia Karman Cubi, Executive Director and Chief Curator of the Bass Museum of Art in Miami Beach. One of the most visible changes was looking at outdoor and online programs, responding to what our community had heard about.
The Bass at 2100 Collins Ave. has developed outdoor artist installations, including the work of the New Monuments initiative, Your Mommas Voice in the Back of Your Head, by Najja Moon and Abraham Cruzvillegas Agua Dulce, as part of the evolution of the city-wide public art. Art Outside walking tour, which was primarily developed to make art more immediately physically accessible during the pandemic.
After a year of digital-only events, the museum will begin a slow and measured return to in-person events with a phased approach, maintaining social distancing and masked gatherings during indoor and outdoor activities, Ms. Karman Cubi said.
The Bass will continue to serve extended digital programming to stay connected with a global audience through expanded online reach, she added.
This past year has been a critical time for rethinking and rethinking the role of museums, said Chana Sheldon, executive director of the Museum of Contemporary Art, North Miami (MOCA).
At MOCA, we believe we are here to bring exceptional and groundbreaking exhibits to our community for the purposes of education, inspiration and healing, said Ms. Sheldon.
The museum at 770 NE 125th St. unveils its latest exhibition Michael Richards: Are You Down this week, which features newly curated artwork by the late artist. Co-curated by Alex Fialho and Melissa Levin, the retrospective speaks poetically and provocatively to contemporary times through the extensive sculptures and drawings by Afro-Caribbean artists that reflect issues of racial inequality, systemic oppression and identity. diasporic.
Technology was, and still is, essential in bringing our programming to the community, however, I don’t believe it can replace the experience of being in a gallery or theater in person, Ms. Sheldon said.
The Patricia & Phillip Frost Art Museum remained strong during the pandemic, pivoting quickly to focus on digital programming as plans were slated to reopen in September 2020. Museum staff and the advisory board have committed to the strategic planning for the future of museums.
While membership took a hit, we took the opportunity to re-evaluate the benefits we offer and to target new members among the new audiences we have gained through our digital programs, said Jordana Pomeroy, Director. from the Frost Art Museums.
Some of the works currently on display at the museum located at 10975 SW 17th St. include Accumulate, Classify, Preserve, Present, which showcases the groundbreaking work of the late Venezuelan artist Roberto Obreg. From June 5, visitors will be able to see Peggy Levison Nolans Blueprint for a Good Life, which depicts fleeting moments in time.
The Miami Institute of Contemporary Art has always been booked with advance reservations since it opened last fall, according to Alex Gartenfeld, the museum’s artistic director.
Every few weeks, we adjust our capacity as vaccinations continue to run successfully in our area and positive cases decline, Gartenfeld said.
Events, seminars and educational programs will continue to be offered online through the fall, with some safe in-person events possible when the community is nearly fully immunized. After the art installation Chakaia Booker: The Observance, which will be exhibiting from today (04/22) is installed on the third floor, the museum at 61 NE 41st St. will be officially fully operational.
Our members, Gartenfeld said, are eager to enjoy the culture again and be able to safely reunite after being in quarantine for so long.
