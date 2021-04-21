The Big Bull Vs. Scam 1992 A Bollywood Metaphor In The Making

In this battle of the bull against the scam, we discover metaphors that many Indian cinemas could benefit from. Scam .. in this case, is actually the Bull, and the ..Bull can be another Bollywood scam.

The Big Bull desperately adapts events to established clichés. So, a story of ambition begins with a love trope, there is a romantic song around the monuments, the screen is filled with a rainbow of bright colors, the real story is made fictional, and its range and its mixture of emotions have been a thousand other films. A hip-hop track tries to hide its flaws because, well, rap is Bollywood’s latest cliché.

The Big Bull is a prime example of what I call the hatke, the same-same magar syndrome that plagues Bollywood – the desperate attempts to make the familiar different. Does it sound Kafkaesque? It is. To use a cliché, it is too difficult to insert a square barrel into a round Bollywood hole.

Scam 1992, on the other hand, is daring, brash, and courageous. He names names, he puts names to shame (even the current big in the market, Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, allegedly a bear, was then called Rakesh in an unflattering portrayal). The founding emotion is an unbridled ambition. Its color scheme is faintly sepia and is delightfully taken across Mumbai, from its ancient cobbled streets to real Iranian cafes. Even the Times of India (ToI) office looks a lot like what I remember from the mid-90s.

And as someone born and raised in Gujarat, the Gujarati in the movie and the way it is effortlessly blended with Hindi is unlike anything I’ve seen. How do the creators achieve this feat? Firstly, they hire great dialogue writers, have a Gujarati director (duh?), And most importantly: they hire actors from a particular region to play roles belonging to that region. Thus, a Tamil character is played by one, Parsi by a Parsi, and almost all Gujarati roles are played by Gujarati actors making full use of the exquisite variety of talented Gujarati actors available in Mumbai.

And the crowning glory of the series, while invisible, are its writers. Having struggled with trying to squeeze the lukewarm story drama myself into my screenplays, I can only imagine how the Writer’s Room struggled with the material at hand. Yet the story beats how they manage to be successful, is nothing short of magical, and best of all, easy enough even that a non-financial person can take advantage of the service.

Scam 1992 also pits a triangular contest between Harshad and the cartel he is overthrowing, and ToI reporter Sucheta Dalal who not only exposed what was until then India’s biggest scam, but also paved the way. what financial investigative journalism should be like.

Compare that to the character of Sucheta in The Big Bull where she is gendered, as if a woman’s appearance is the only attractive feature in her. Having met Sucheta a few times, I can tell you that while Scam 1992 might not have her exact manners, they do full justice to the indomitable spirit of a woman who even after 3 decades of exposing many other high profile financial scams (Enron scam, Industrial Development Bank of India scam, Ketan Parekh scam, etc.), has been constantly fighting against injustice in the system and whose own life and activism could become a multi-part series in itself.

Scam 1992 also destroys a recent myth of the Bollywood web series: it takes sex, violence and swearing to get attention in a series. A good story well told can make a great series or a great movie, that is the message.

Having said that, I know how Bollywood works. Therefore, I cannot fully blame the team that made The Big Bull. If we had given them a free hand I know they could have come up with something better than Scam 1992. But that’s the root of the problem: they are not free. Bollywood is primarily a cinema system that binds the members of its creatives together and asks them to run a marathon.

Why you ask, is Bollywood this way? The answer lies in his perception of the average Indian viewer. Anyone who has dealt with Bollywood producers and heard endlessly about what the Indian cinema viewer wants would consider him a 5 year old with the mental faculties of a 2 year old. But are you, dear reader of this play and cinephile, that?

India is a nation that jumps in the queue. Computers and the internet are late, but within a few years we have become the digital back office for most of the world. The lower prices of the device and the mobile internet, especially since the launch of Reliance Jio in 2016, have made moving images around the world accessible to the public. And it drastically changed tastes. Today, a so-called gaon ka gawar is no longer so gawar because he may not understand a foreign language, but he appreciates good visual language. And if foreign films are dubbed, as most of them have cleverly started to do, damn it. My 17 year old nieces’ favorite movies are not in Hindi or English. She avidly devours dubbed Tamil movies on television at her home in Guwahati.

With this visual revolution, the cinematic grammar that people watch and enjoy has also grown. Yes, you can safely say that popular TV shows are more tasteless than ever. This is because the five days a week format is anathema to creativity. When Zee TV presented Pakistani and Turkish series, they were a resounding success. Take the queen of terrible soaps Ekta Kapoor. Whatever she might do for TV, when it comes to her Alt-Balaji web platform, there is some extremely good content, including another series that Hansal Mehta was a part of as executive producer: Bose: Dead or Alive.

In politics, parties like the BJP which have seen the changing dynamics brought about by cheap mobile phones and the Internet have reaped huge rewards. Even the investment itself, subject to both ..Bull and Scam .. has gone mobile with apps like Zerodha, Share Khan, Religare Dynami, and more. creating a growing base of retail investors. A tribal in the deep interiors of Manipur receives fashion cues alongside a teenage girl in Mumbai or New York and often dresses by designing and sewing her own clothes – better than her urban and global counterparts.

Yet most of Bollywood seems to be completely blind to the changing direction of the viewer wind. They can take a Hollywood leaf. The story goes that director Doug Liman wanted to make a James Bond film, but knew that an independent filmmaker wouldn’t be allowed to run such a popular franchisee, so he created Bourne’s gritty identity instead. Casino Royale, when it came 4 years later, surprisingly ditched its neither choppy nor shaken action scenes and wholeheartedly copied the action from the Bourne series.

There is an overall homogenization of visuals underway, thanks to the democratization of filming and editing triggered by the digital age. This is known. What is not often recognized is that there is also a refinement in the way a story is told and shot. Unlike her father, this teenage girl from Manipuri will love a well-made play, series and film without really knowing why.

The reason is that her storytelling grammar education began when she was a little girl when she first held the smartphone and saw something well done (possibly movies and series. Korean malls which are popular in the region for their excellent quality). Today she goes meh on The Big Bull but not bad on Scam 1992, again not knowing why.

But it is the job of the many commercial Indian film industries to know. The science and art of storytelling have evolved across the world, and the Guardians in India sit on their dwindling treasures like an attacking serpent, ironically like the villains in Scam 1992 and The Big Bull. A change must come before Bollywood itself is relegated to a forgotten scam, before the rest of the world’s cinemas uproot it forever.

Even 1992 sets the bar very high for Indian content. Although the Big Bull came later, it looks like Indians give up faster than investors sell stocks in a stock market crash.

100 years ago everyone drove Ford T miniature cars. Today you will laugh if someone drives them outside of a vintage rally because there are many better cars to choose from and the best one. To this day, the Musk-melon (Elon) called Tesla, is on its way to India. Bollywood continues to make movies that look like driving a Ford T in the Tesla era. It’s time they caught up with a better car or, at the very least, changed the engine. Even the talented Mr. Bachchan would thank Bollywood for doing it.

(Satyen K Bordoloi is a screenwriter, journalist based in Mumbai. His written words have appeared in many Indian and foreign publications.)

Learn more by Satyen K Bordoloi:

From Bangladesh 1971 to Myanmar 2021 to unravel India’s refugee dilemma

Surviving Trumpism in the World’s Oldest and Largest Democracy

Google Union – a radical overhaul of unions

Farmers’ protest: has the anti-national BJP bogey come home to roost?

A Pastafarian guide to Trump’s electoral fraud myth

BLM and Defund Police could have cost Joe Biden the presidency

November to January – the most difficult months for liberal capitalism and democracy

Are Trump’s failures leading us to a new form of governance?

Will AI destroy humanity or kill itself?