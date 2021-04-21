Kendrick Sampson on Derek Chauvin verdict

Actor and activist talks about the impact of millions of people who have taken to the streets, why he believes the police wanted Chauvin to serve as a “sacrificial lamb” and what lies ahead for the justice movement social.



Kendrick Sampson, the actor and activist who was at the forefront of the Black Lives Matter protests in Los Angeles after the murder of George Floyd last year was on set today, awaiting the verdict in the Derek trial Chauvinistic like millions of Americans across the country. He says Hollywood journalist that even if he thought that “anything can happen, 2020 and 2021 have been super unpredictable”, thePrecariousstar felt pretty sure how things were going to turn out. “I was leaning heavily for this to be a guilty verdict,” he said.

But, following the conviction of the former Minnesota cop in his three-count Floyd murder trial today, second degree murder, third degree murder and manslaughter, Sampson says . THR over the phone that he’s not in the unmitigated party mood. “I thought I might feel some relief, but to be frank, I still feel quite anxious and still a little heavy, which I never expected,” he says. “At the same time, I feel like this is a huge, huge, huge, huge moment towards healing and validation for the loved ones of George Floyd and all the people who took to the streets last year. to put pressure on the system to hold it. Chauvin accountable. “

Before being fired on the set, Sampson, who founded racial justice group BLD PWR in 2019, explained why he felt the police unions wanted Chauvin to be convicted; on how the massive protests of 2021 brought the country to this historic moment and what it sees as the next steps in the movement to end killings and police brutality.

Do you feel that justice has been served?

I know this is not fair. Justice would be George Floyd still alive and prosperous and not afraid of being targeted by the American legal system and police. So it is not fair. And honestly, it’s not really a responsibility because the responsibility is taking responsibility for what happened and then fixing the damage done and being part of the healing process.

Why were you sure there would be a guilty verdict?

Because I know that the police associations, the mayors and the pro-police institutions and the prison industrial complex have invested heavily to press for a guilty verdict in this particular case. [to] publicly to separate themselves and their own Derek Chauvins cases in their own departments. As we’ve seen over the past few weeks with Daunte Wright and Adam Toledo and a few other high-profile police murders, they want to go their separate ways and make Chauvin act like the sacrificial lamb so they can get back to business as d habit. And weren’t going to take it. The whole system is problematic in itself, the whole system is being tested. It is not just about Chauvin, and he has yet to be condemned.

Can you explain to us why this moment resembles validation?

I think this is proof that when we fight, we win. It took all of that to admit a police murder. All this, millions and millions of people on the streets. The reason it is unprecedented and so huge is that it has created fear in the police unions and in the police services. It took all of us on the streets to get them to fear enough that they would only sacrifice one of their murderous officers. And that means it’s the start. It shows that the power is with the people when we organize and when we fight. And that should make people keep the pressure on and keep fighting. I just don’t want anyone to be fooled. The system has always worked as it was supposed to. It has been oppressive and it was founded for that purpose.

What does the ongoing work for justice look like for you now?

[The verdict] is just a piece of what we were asking for now. We must continue the fight to ensure that we uphold the demand to dismantle the police and disengage from a harmful system and bring about real justice.

What does this true justice look like to you?

Building new systems where the base of care is community based. There are things like the BREATHE act [a proposed federal bill to divest resources from incarceration and policing] it can be adopted. People are still fighting to end qualified immunity [a doctrine which shields government officials from personal liability]; New Mexico just became the second state to end qualified immunity, which is why many officers are stepping down.

Fought to undo and abolish the system. Which means really thinking about who should handle mental health crises, because it’s not the police. Who should deal with drug addiction crises, because it is not the police. Who should deal with domestic violence crises is not the police. Who should manage the traffic stops, because it is not the police. They don’t do anything other than make these situations worse and a lot of us end up dead or abused or with something on our record that shouldn’t be there. Let us take the billions of dollars that are invested in further harm in these situations in the hands of the police and put them into new systems that actually specialize in caring for the most vulnerable in these situations.