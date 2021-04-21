Horoscope for Wednesday, April 21, 2021

Lunar alert

There are no restrictions on purchases or major decisions. The moon is in Leo.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

You might find it difficult to hide your feelings from others, especially if you have a crush on someone. This is why relationships with others will seem more emotional than usual. You might also want to take care of someone.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Solitude in a pleasant setting will seduce you. Many will choose to seek peace and quiet at home in familiar surroundings. It is because you feel the need for a personal examination. Relationships with a relative can be important.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Today you have a stronger need to relate to others. You want to be noticed and you want to be heard. With Mars in your sign boosting your energy and dynamism, that won’t be a problem as your physical energy is high and you are more of a fighter for your own rights than usual.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Although you are careful with money, you may let your emotions influence your financial judgment. If you shop around, you might be going with your feelings instead of your common sense. (Yeah, why not buy those expensive wind chimes for your backyard?)

Leo (July 23-August 22)

The point is, your luck is slightly improved. Could you test this by asking the universe a favor? See what’s going on. Things will tend to turn out the way you want them to, besides making you look great in bosses and people in positions of authority right now. Treat everything for what it’s worth!

Virgo (23 August-22 September)

You will appreciate a little solitude today, not because you are anti-social, but simply because you need a break to mentally, physically and emotionally resume your act before you hit the road. You like to think a lot. You make lists.

Libra (September 23-October 22)

It’s a good day to share your hopes for the future with someone because their comments might help. Sometimes saying our wants and needs out loud helps clarify what we really want. In addition, someone else can help you.

Scorpio (October 23-November 21)

Today you might be thinking about your general direction in life and whether or not you’re headed to where you really want to go. For starters, one thing to ask yourself is, are your goals your own or someone else’s? This is important to know.

Sagittarius (November 22-December 21)

Pursue any kind of study or mental journey today as you please. You want to do something that makes you feel like you’re going beyond your usual way of doing things. Revolutionary and liberating ideas will appeal because they are stimulating and exciting. Just what the doctor ordered.

Capricorn (December 22-January 19)

You are never flippant about money because you plan to have structure and security in your old age. Something can happen today that makes you want something that someone else has. You feel a strong desire for it. Well, maybe this is something you can buy? Check it out.

Aquarius (January 20-February 18)

Today, your attention will turn to your loved ones, your relatives and partners. You feel the urge to tell someone how you feel about them. Because your emotions are more sensitive than usual, if a conflict arises, this dispute will also be more emotional! (Yikes!)

Pisces (February 19-March 20)

Today it has a service element in it, which means you may need to perform a service for someone else. In doing so, your own rewards will be your sense of gratification and accomplishment in helping someone. It feels good.

If your birthday is today

British Royal, Queen Elizabeth II (1926) shares your birthday. You have a sharp wit and an easy going personality. You are resourceful, patient and imposing. Family and the love of family are important to you. You have a lot of energy to pursue adventures. This year will be a busier time for you. This will bring many possibilities and will require an important choice from you. It will be a happier year.