Chrissy Teigen reveals Meghan Markle reached out after her son died: ‘She was so nice’

Gemma Strong Chrissy Teigen reveals Meghan Markle reached out after baby Jack died: ‘She was so nice’

Chrissy teigen praised Meghan markle and revealed how the Duchess of Sussex contacted her after the death of her son, Jack. The model was asked about the pair’s interactions by a fan during an appearance on the Watch what is happening live! after the show. MORE: Meghan Markle appears in never-before-seen photo before meeting Prince Harry Loading the player … WATCH: Hints Meghan Markle is expecting another baby “Yeah, she’s been so nice to me ever since we logged in,” Chrissy said of Meghan, who had a miscarriage last summer. “She wrote to me about baby Jack. But yeah, she’s really wonderful and so sweet – just as sweet as everyone says.” READ: Chrissy Teigen shares heartbreaking regrets over son Jack’s stillbirth MORE: Chrissy Teigen shares heartbreaking video of baby Jack ‘saying hello’ the week he was born Chrissy – who tragically confirmed that she had lost the little boy she was expecting in October – continued: “That’s why you look at everything and you say to yourself ‘My God, what is absolutely wrong with the people that they have to do with this person so mean or so crazy? “when it’s as easy as being as nice as everyone says it is.” Chrissy and her husband John Legend with their children, Luna and Miles The 35-year-old – mother of Luna, five and Miles, two – further revealed she spoke to Meghan, 39, following her controversial interview with Oprah winfrey, with husband Prince harry. MORE: Meghan Markle’s former homes look nothing like an $ 11million house with Prince Harry – photos “I think when I finally looked at it it was like ‘Holy [expletive] it’s big, ”Chrissy said, adding,“ But I also waited a long time to watch it, so I had heard so much about it already. Asked by host Andy Cohen if Meghan had revealed any other odds and ends over the phone, she replied, “No, I think she was very honest. [and] open. I think his truth is his truth from the very beginning. “ Meghan is currently pregnant with her second child – a baby girl. She and Prince Harry revealed the gender of their baby in their interview with Oprah. The new arrival will be a little sister to the couple’s son Archie, who turns two on May 6. Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up for our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royalty and lifestyle news delivered straight to your inbox.







