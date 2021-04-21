Rachel Platten is pregnant! | Entertainment





Rachel Platten is expecting her second child. The Fight Song hitmaker and her husband Kevin Lazan are set to welcome their second child into the world, Rachel announced on Instagram. Next to a photo of herself debuting with her baby bump, she wrote: “Here’s the other half of what I created this year. Baby # 2 is coming hot. C ‘was a difficult secret to keep (sic) The 39-year-old singer and her husband are already parents to two-year-old daughter Violet Skye and recently celebrated 10 years of marriage in July. Posting a sweet tribute to Kevin on social media around their birthday, Rachel wrote: My best friend, my soul mate, my biggest champion, my solid foundation, the absolute love of my life. Kevin, you are the funniest person I have ever met, you are the smartest, sexiest, dumbest, most stable, kindest, loyalist, funniest. You are my secret weapon, my shoulder to cry on, everyone. I love the life we ​​have built. Love to see you being violet’s most loving father. I love the lessons we learned. I love the highs and I love the lows. Love who you were 15 years ago when we first met and I loved you 10 years ago when we said I do, and honestly, I love you even more now. Ours is a true love story written in the stars. Thank you my sweet husband for everything. Happy Birthday. (sic) And Rachel spoke last month about her struggles with her mother’s guilt, especially since the COVID-19 pandemic has made her realize how much time she usually spends away from her daughter. But the singer is learning to have more grace for herself, because she said she wanted to show her little one this example of a boss. She said: “I don’t know what it is – but the time I spent home and not on tour and available for Violet this year was GLORIOUS. But it’s such a stark contrast to everything. that I can be. there when my career is busy and now, when it starts all over again and I see what life could be like soon, it just makes me sad and GUILTY. And then the wise little violet captures my anxiety and hangs on and needs me more. And then comes more guilt because my career needs me too. And then there’s all these feelings of not enough of me to go around mixed with guilt and it’s honestly a brutal f’ing cocktail. Wahhh. I want to have grace for myself as I try to juggle everything. I wouldn’t talk to a friend that way and I’m sick of the way I talk to myself. (sic)

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos