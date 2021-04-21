Watch: Bollywood Star Huma Qureshi Shares Fitness Secrets



Huma Qureshi

Image Credit: Provided



Reality shows about celebrities and their fabulous lives are often heavily scripted and managed on stage, but Bollywood actress Huma Qureshi swears her new show Fit Fab Feast With Huma Qureshi, which gives you a side view of her life, does not fall into this area. familiar trap.

It’s not a polished version of my life, Qureshi says in a Zoom video call with Gulf News.

The Leila star and its creators were determined to keep her flagship show organic and real, instead of being meanly vicarious.

Huma Qureshi in Cannes

Image Credit: Provided



I make mistakes, I get cranky, I cry and I let off steam. I also launch a crisis. But I realized there was no point in wallowing in something for too long, Qureshi said.

Perhaps it was her recent health crisis involving her father, who was suddenly hopsitalized, helped put things in perspective.

Recently my father became very ill and as a family we got together and took care of him. He is doing well, but these eight or nine days have been very scary for us. I remember telling my mom not to come to the hospital if she kept crying. So we worked on building a positive experience and bonded so well. This is the first time I’ve spoken of it, Qureshi explained.

Huma Qureshi with family

Image Credit: Instagram / HumaQureshi



His philosophy of life and his hard-earned faith will be reflected in the 10 episodes of Fit Fab Feast, now airing on Zee Zest.

The show aims to demystify the life of a celebrity living in the public eye. How do they maintain their near-perfect characters and how do they prepare for the red carpet? More importantly, do stars just eat tiny celery and carrots to pour them into those ruthless tiny dresses?

Being a celebrity is like running on a treadmill with an incline of four and a speed of 12. The trick is to keep breathing If my show can add some fun to my viewers’ lives or if it take some fitness, fashion, or food out of me, so I’m happy. Even if my show inspires someone to take a walk outside their home, I would be happy, Qureshi said.

The glossy episodes follow Qureshi attempting different workouts with celebrity trainers such as Namrata Purohit or Yasmin Karachiwala, eating food at Michelin starred restaurants in Mumbai, and having lively discussions with his interior designer who is now furnishing his home. in Mumbai.

Expect a flying sensation on the wall as you watch her document her messy but glamorous life under constant public scrutiny. Qureshi, originally from Delhi, made her acting debut in 2010 and has appeared in films such as Gangs of Wasseypur and Dedh Ishqiya. She succeeded in Bollywood without the help of industry insiders. Even as one of the most positive body stars in India today, is she worried that her show is a vanity project?

Honey, I’m an actor! So my whole life is a vanity project. People are actors because they are full of themselves and super vain, Qureshi said with his characteristic throaty laugh. If the show is half the fun of our interview with Qureshi, she has a winner in her hands.

Huma Qureshi’s new show

Image Credit: Provided



Snippets from our candid conversation with Qureshi as we discuss his new show, which premiered in March, the pressures of being a star and following appearances.

Q: Tell us about your new Fit Fab Feast show with Huma Qureshi?

My show is about fashion, fitness and food, my three passions. And it’s on a network that we all grew up watching. I remember watching these horror shows on Zee TV when I was a kid. So when I told my parents I was doing this show, they were very excited and thought it was cool. I have come full circle. And it’s cool to have your own show. This is the first time in my career that I have done television like this in an exhaustive way. The idea behind my show was to talk about the three most important things in the life of a person or an actor. We wanted to go behind the scenes and show you what’s going on in our lives. You will see me make mistakes or try workouts that I am unable to do. The idea is not to make a glorified version of things.

Huma Qureshi

Image Credit: Instagram / HumaQureshi



So you’ve taken a warts and moles approach for your celebrity?

I still think of myself as that random girl next door. I come from humble beginnings and am here today. I have done my share of public mistakes and will continue to make them. No one is there to hold my hand and say, don’t do this or don’t do that. The show will follow me as I go places, explore, or try to do something on my own in the kitchen, sometimes with disastrous results. There was a time when the camera followed me through a workout that was incredibly difficult to do. This show will capture it all. It was about letting go and it was a lot of fun.

Q: Out of curiosity, which workouts were difficult for you?

From Pilates and Cross-Fit to working out at home with large bottles of water, it can be difficult. Even going to a place where you can bounce and jump on a trampoline can be difficult There are 10 episodes and you will see me do a different workout in each episode. There’s also an episode that documents my interactions with a female stuntwoman. Good reality TV shows are usually the ones in which people reveal a part of their personality that you wouldn’t normally see. Being a celebrity isn’t just about going places and eating fancy food. This is also your series of missteps. After the pandemic in 2020, this taught us that self-care is important. It taught us to take care of our physical health, mental health, and spiritual health. For the first time in our lives, we were doing home exercises, trying to color our own hair or bake our banana bread.

Q: Have the cameras made you vulnerable and exposed?

The idea behind this show is to keep things free, flowing, and candid. For example, like the episode in which my brother [Saquib Qureshi] makes an appearance, our conversation is fluid and unscripted. Or for example, I’m doing my home right now and the show captures my interactions with my interior designer. This show gives you access to the life of an actress. There is an episode where my actor coach tries to make me say my lines in different ways. When people say I want to be an actress or a journalist, you are always curious about their process. We want to talk to people who have worked in this field to find out how they did it and how they did it. There is always this curiosity. I am a sucker for discovering the process behind it all. Im just trying to demystify the process to look good.

Image Credit: Instagram / HumaQureshi



Q: Your show title seems to suggest that you can be in good shape even if you are having a great time. Isn’t that contradictory?

If you are on a diet, you don’t have to eat just one cucumber. Eating a healthy diet can be a perfectly balanced meal that won’t take your eyes off your goal. As human beings, we thrive when we go out and eat in restaurants. You don’t want to miss out on that feeling of community because you are watching your eating. People have this idea that you have to punish yourself and your body to look a certain way. Taking care of yourself doesn’t mean you punish yourself. Fit Fab Feast is an oxymoron. But what I’m trying to tell you is that you can go to a restaurant and still eat or drink healthily. It’s about making the right choices. It’s about educating you about what’s healthy for us. My show will emphasize that you can enjoy your life, feast and be in good shape. You don’t have to starve yourself to look good.

Huma Qureshi prepares for film screening in Cannes

Image Credit: AFP



Q: Does your show touch on the number of gym hours celebrities score to look good or the grueling workout they take on before a big night out?

Here is the deal. It’s not about the trainer, it’s always about you. You don’t need a trainer, all you need is you. As women we are so mean to ourselves and we are constantly in need of someone to tell you that we look good. There is no magic training or miracle diet. You already know what to do, but you have to do everything in a way that empowers you. We need to learn to love ourselves and erase the notion that training means torturing or punishing ourselves after our favorite meal. Why don’t you tell yourself I’m going for a run today because the air is nice or I’m hitting the treadmill to listen to my favorite podcast Listen to your own body and then you don’t need a trainer, a membership to a classy gym or a more sophisticated gym equipment.

Q: How involved were you in the editing of the show?

We talked about the guests who will be appearing on my show. They were usually my friends or people I trained with. But it is completely the prerogative of the channels, but I participated in the process. We were both clear that if this was a cut and paste from another show, it wouldn’t feel natural or real.

Huma Qureshi

Image Credit: AFP



Q: What did you find out about yourself during this pandemic?

Kindness is the new currency. Let’s all try to be kinder to each other. If there is something that is bothering you, you don’t have to fix it right away. Learn to let go if it’s not important.

Huma Qureshi

Image Credit: IANS



Don’t miss it!