5 actors who had their big break in a Tarantino movie (& 5 seasoned actors he brought back from the dark)

One of the biggest things Quentin Tarantino has done for the rarely credited film industry is to turn amazing foreign actors into movie stars. Mainly thanks to his period films in the second half of his career, many foreign actors are now major actors in Hollywood. But Tarantino’s effect on the cast doesn’t end there.

Most directors typically use actors in the face of the week in the movie industry, and once they get older or have a few bad movies in a row, they’re considered has-beens. But not in Tarantinos’ book. The famous director revitalized the careers of many actors of the 70s and 80s by giving them major roles in his films, and this is the reason why so many of them are still extremely popular today.

ten Had their big break: Melanie Laurent

Before Inglorious Basterds, Melanie Laurent, like most of the other non-English speaking actors in the film, was a complete stranger. Although it is Brad Pitt who occupies 80% of the poster, Mélanie Laurent was the real main actor of Basterds, as its history is that audiences follow from start to finish.

Although he mainly speaks French in the film, Laurent moved on to star in Hollywood films after Basterdsgracefully, and she even moved on to directing.

9 Brought Back From The Dark: John Travolta

It’s easy to forget that John Travolta has been a Hollywood figurehead for 50 years now. Acting careers took off in the 1970s with films like Saturday night fever and Fat, but after making a few bad choices about what roles to take on in the ’80s, he was starting to drop everyone’s radar.

However, when he was cast pulp Fiction, acting against the guy as a hitman, his career was completely revived and he was even nominated for an Oscar. No one would have thought that seeing him dance like Elvis would have revitalized his career.

8 Had his big break: Tim Roth

Being known as part of the Brit Pack, a group of actors who played roles in mostly independent films in the 1980s, Tim Roth gained international recognition on a level he couldn’t even imagine. The actor had the main role in Tank dogs, and as a standalone thriller, most of the scenes are between him and Harvey Keitel.

Afterwards, Roth gained even more recognition when he played the role of Pumpkin in pulp Fiction. Since then he has managed to balance leading roles in beloved indie movies, blockbuster movies, and top TV shows like a tightrope juggling clown.

7 Brought Back From The Dark: Michael Madsen

Every big tent pole in Michael Madsens’ career is a Tarantino movie, because not only did the director give the actor his big chance by presenting him as Mr. Blonde Tank dogs, but he also brought it back from the dark twice.

Tarantino first brought him back with a role in the Kill Bill series after the actor had a late 90s and early 2000s, but the director did it again with the 2015s The Hateful Eight. Sadly, the actors’ biggest recent highlight is acting in a fan-made Batman movie on YouTube, so maybe Tarantino will bring it back from the dark once again.

6 Have had their big break: Samuel L. Jackson

For viewers with eyes open, they would have seen Samuel L. Jackson in Martin Scorseses Goodfellas, but it was for a brief moment and he barely had any reply. It was talking about burgers that made the actor a certified star.

Although the actor had a good working relationship with Spike Lee long before pulp Fiction, he never really played a major role in any of Lees’ films. And almost all the roles Jackson played in the following years pulp Fiction were inferior versions of Jules.

5 Brought Back From The Dark: Pam Grier

Pam Grier was the first female action movie star, who rose to fame in the 1970s thanks to blaxploitation films. Coffy, Foxy Brown, and many more. However, in the late ’80s and most of the’ 90s, Grier wasn’t into anything remarkable and his most memorable performance of that time was in a Snoop Dogg music video.

But years later, Tarantino would bring her back for his own blaxploitation film, Jackie Brown, and as it is rarely mentioned in its filmography, it is an underrated masterpiece.

4 Have had their big break: Walton Goggins

Walton Goggins may have been on a Fox TV show for several seasons before, but Shield was such a niche show that not many people know.

It wasn’t until the actor got a role in Django Unchained then a leading role in The Hateful Eight that Goggins became a movie star. If it hadn’t been for Tarantinos’ confidence in the actor, Goggins probably wouldn’t have played the villainous roles in Ant-Man and the Wasp or in the tomb Raider to restart.

3 Brought Back From The Dark: David Carradine

In the 1970s, Carradine rose to fame in the United States for her iconic role as Caine in the television series. Kung Fu, but once that ended, the actor struggled to find his place in a film career.

Beginning in the mid-1980s, Carradine starred in dozens of direct-to-video films. But being an expert in martial arts, it’s no wonder Tarantino, among all the people, wanted to throw him, especially considering Kill Bill had a significant amount of martial arts influences. And because Carradine left such a mark on the series, there shouldn’t be a Kill Bill Vol. 3.

2 Had his big break: Christoph Waltz

While other actors Tarantino gave their big break to, they may have been a regular on a TV show or starred in a few low budget movies, before Inglorious Basterds, Christoph Waltz was a complete stranger. It was the actors’ first major role and he even won an Oscar for it.

In the time that followed, he became one of the best German actors of all time, and he quickly managed to shake off being classified as a villain, as it was his bread and butter for a short time. time after. Basterds.

1 Brought Back From The Dark: Kurt Russell

Kurt Russell became the main actor of cult hits in the 1980s, when he starred in the ridiculous but brilliant Escape to New York and Big problem in little China, but his star power cooled off in the ’90s. Years later, Tarantino cast him in the serial killer stunt in Proof of death.

But Proof of death was Tarantinos’ least successful film, few other directors would have been willing to put Kurt Russel in a leading role like that in 2007. And after the film, Russell starred in the MCU films, the Fast Furious series, and it even has its own franchise, Christmas chronicles.

