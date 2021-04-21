‘Hollywood’s best kept secret’ director Monte Hellman dies

Monte Hellman, the director known for his reserve, exploring genre films such as The Shooting, Two-Lane Blacktop and Road To Nowhere, has died at the age of 91.

Hellman died at Eisenhower Medical Center in Palm Desert on Tuesday following a fall at his home, his daughter Melissa Hellman said.

Writing on Hellman in 1970, The Times Kevin Thomas called the filmmaker Hollywood’s best-kept secret.

When you see how great Montes’ films are, you’re amazed that he couldn’t have done three or four times as much, but when you see how they did at the box office, it’s a miracle. that he was able to make the films he did, said Dennis Bartok, former head of programming at the American Cinematheque and longtime friend and collaborator of Hellman. And I think part of that was that Monte never had that defining success that would carry him throughout his career. This movie was supposed to be Two-Lane Blacktop. I think it was just 25 years too early.

Hellman was discovered by a new generation of moviegoers when he produced Quentin Tarantinos’ groundbreaking feature, Reservoir Dogs, in 1992.

Hellman was born in New York on July 12, 1929. His family moved to Los Angeles when he was only 5 years old. Like many filmmakers of the 1960s and 70s, Hellman quickly got a boost in making fast, cheap films for producer Roger Corman. He made his directorial debut with Beast From Haunted Cave in the 1959s, and it was for Corman that Hellman also directed Back Door to Hell and Flight to Fury in the early 1960s, working with the actor and writer. then little known Jack Nicholson.

In 1966, Hellman made two alternate westerns starring Nicholson, The Shooting and Ride in the Whirlwind, which, though unseen at the time, would later become critical favorites.

Two-Lane Blacktop, released in 1971, is the most enduring achievement of Hellmans, the film he is best known for and best encapsulates what is special about him as a filmmaker. The film stars Beach Boys Dennis Wilson and singer-songwriter James Taylor as characters known only as Mechanic and the Driver. On a trip across the country, they pick up a teenage hitchhiker played by Laurie Bird and have a series of encounters with another driver on the road, played by Warren Oates.

Made following Dennis Hoppers’ generational success Easy Rider as Hollywood studios chased young audiences, Two-Lane Blacktop was named film of the year by Esquire magazine, which published its screenplay.

Oates, after also appearing in The Shooting and Two-Lane Blacktop, would work with Hellman again on 1974’s Cockfighter (also known as Born to Kill), an adaptation of Charles Willeford’s novel, and 1978, China. 9, Liberty 37.

There’s a very surreal European sensibility, I think, to Montes’ work, but at the same time he’s also a very uniquely American filmmaker, Bartok said. I mean, in a lot of ways, there’s no more purely American movies than Two-Lane Blacktop and Cockfighter and The Shooting. But when you see these movies, they also don’t feel anything like the other American movies that were in the works at the time.

Hellman has worked in various capacities on other, often uncredited films as well. He was second unit manager on Paul Verhoevens RoboCop. He stepped in to complete The Greatest of 1977 and Avalanche Express of 1979 when the directors of each film died before they were finished.

Hellmans 2010 Road to Nowhere starring Shannyn Sossamon, her first feature in 21 years, received a Special Jury Prize at the Venice Film Festival.

In many ways, I feel like Road to Nowhere is my first movie before a rehearsal, Hellman said, speaking to Thomas for The Times in 2011. This movie seemed to have a mind of its own that it looked better. know. . I would make a choice, fail and end up with something better. I’ve always tried to move the audience, to evoke an emotional response.

In a 1970 interview with The Times on Two-Lane Blacktop, Hellmans’ comments on his work with screenwriter Rudy Wurlitzer served as his own statement of intent, as Hellman constantly turned genre cinema into explorations. minimum of interior life.

He was interested in the same things I was, Hellman said. Relation of man to the universe as opposed to the relation of man to society. The beauty and the horror of existence show it! I guess beauty and terror are better. Either way, the existential dilemma.

Hellmans survivors include his daughter, Melissa; son, Jared; and his brother Herb Himmelbaum.