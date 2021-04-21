Taylor Swifts albums ranking – The Daily Free Press

With the release of Fearless (Taylors Version) on April 9, I rethought everything.

By everything I mean my ranking of Taylor Swifts albums.

When I was younger I listened to some of Swift’s mega-hits, but I was never a huge fan.

That all changed when 1989 was released. I was obsessed. This obsession continued with his next release, His Reputation. Since then, I’ve been a huge Swift fan, loving each project more and more.

After thinking too much, I present my updated ranking of studio Swifts albums:

9. Taylor Swift (2006)

Swifts’ debut album is heavily influenced by its country roots, with banjos making appearances on multiple tracks. While this is an impressive start, his age shows it. Swift’s lyrics and vocals naturally fall short of her later work. It has some amazing songs, such as Our Song and Picture to Burn, but compared to the albums I will talk about later, its eponymous debut is at the bottom of my rankings.

8. Red (Deluxe Edition) (2012)

This opinion can put me in hot water. Red is heralded as Swifts ‘best work, even ranking fourth of the Rolling Stones’ 100 best albums for the 2010s list. It’s an incredible feat and I wonder if I rank it second to last. However, while Red has phenomenal moments, such as State of Grace and Holy Ground, he’s chaotic and messy.

The album feels stuck in limbo of the genre Swift felt trapped between country roots and the pressure to switch to pop. There are heavy pop songs, like I Knew You Were Trouble., But they stand out among the more folk songs, like Everything Has Changed. Swift acknowledged the sound chaos, calling it her splash album in a Rolling Stone interview.

7. Lover (2019)

Audio representation of love in all its pastel splendor, Lover evolves into a bubblegum tone. Songs like ME! and You Need to Calm Down have an infectious pop sound but weak lyrics. Swift is great at creating cohesive soundscapes, but Lover struggles with excess. While the 18 song albums work thematically throughout the body, the album would have been much better had a few loads been cut.

6. reputation (2017)

Arguably Swift’s most controversial album, the reputation followed a period of turmoil for Swift. She retired from the public eye for just over a year due to the backlash she was facing over her feud with Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West. She has built a reputation for herself in this isolation, detailing her experience in the limelight and finding love in the midst of hate. It’s a departure from the pop sounds of 1989, instead using darker bass and drums. The songs are all over the place, but the album tells a good story about Swifts’ struggles with perception.

5. Intrepid (Taylors version) (2021)

The latest from Swifts is a re-recording of his 2008 album Fearless Platinum Edition. Rather than just re-editing the original songs with new vocals and new production, Swift added six tracks that were deleted from the original album, which she called From The Vault. It’s a much more polished and mature version of Fearless, keeping the charm of the original with better vocals and cleaner sounds. I always felt a bit out of touch with the 2008 version, as her voice was different from the Swift I’m used to, but this re-recording made me appreciate her old work in a whole new light. The lyrics are still a bit immature which is understandable, she wrote most of these lyrics when she was 18.

4.folklore (deluxe version) (2020)

While the lockdown was a mental block for many people, it was a creative gold mine for Swift. Written in my forties, folklore was a figment of the imagination. Rather than her usual long albums, Swift surprised everyone with an album announcement just 16 hours before its release. folklore is a collection of intimate songs about fictional stories, contrasting with its previous version Lover. The very different sounding albums were a hit, given that it won Album of the Year at the 2021 Grammy Awards.

3. Speak Now (Deluxe Edition) (2010)

One of the most impressive aspects of Speak Now is that it is entirely self-written, in response to critics who have claimed that she cannot write her own songs. Speak Now came out when Swift was 20, and the songs have wisdom beyond those years. Speak Now is one of the most authentic albums Swift has ever made due to its authentic nature. It’s a glimpse into her brain and the experiences of her late teens. The album is country-pop, but songs like Mine and The Story of Us suggest that she later switched to pop. Speak Now is incredibly well written and authentic, which keeps me coming back 11 years later.

2.evermore (deluxe version) (2021)

Swift calls evermore and the brothers of folk albums because of their similar sound and content. For me, Evermore’s songs are an extension of what folklore has done best: delivering punchy lyrics with stripped-down sound. My favorite is The Champagne Problems, which has one of Swift’s best bridges, telling the fictional story of a failed marriage proposal and its emotional repercussions. evermore delivers punch after punch, leaving me absorbed in the music and the stories. It’s solid and cohesive, giving me such a vivid picture of winter every time I hear it. I discover new things every time I always revisit.

1. 1989 (Deluxe Edition) (2014)

1989 (Deluxe Edition) is a perfect pop album. Synthetic Reverie created by Swift tells the story of love found and lost. Blank Space and Out of the Woods are some of my favorite Swift songs. Listening to this album never gets old. Cohesive without being boring with amazing lyrics to boot, 1989 (Deluxe Edition) is my favorite Swift album. If there is one of his albums to discover, it is this one. You will not be disappointed.