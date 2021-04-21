Entertainment
Amaal Mallik on Bollywood: I didn’t come here to survive, I came here to rule
Music composer Amaal Mallik is perhaps one of the loudest voices we’ve heard against Bollywood’s trend of recreations and remixes. However, he has embraced the trend a few times during his career but, as he says, conditions apply.
“I said no to remixes, but only when the original song is tampered with or destroyed. I’ve done about 4-5 remixes out of 80-85 songs I’ve composed so far. And so far, the original composers haven’t felt bad about it. So I’m safe, ”said Amaal, who recently composed Dua Lipa’s recreated version of“ Levitating ”with singers Sukriti Kakar and Prakriti Kakar.
Amaal said he was not concerned with the ‘levitating’ recreation as ‘the artist herself asked me to do it’. Speaking of the remix, he says, “Our thought was to bring India there. The original, which has a pop and 80’s vibe, we gave it a UK Bhangra-Reggaeton mix to make it cool.
Amaal said his goal of making his way in Bollywood was more to prove that he was a ‘different Mallik’. “Fortunately or unfortunately, the Mallik tag has followed me throughout my life and my career. I belong to a family involved in films. I took the line from the movie to prove that I’m not Anu Mallik or Dabboo Mallik but a new Mallik. When I was 15, I also had the dream of releasing my own music, my own video. I’m happy that Sukriti and Prakriti, along with other artists such as Armaan Mallik and Darshan Raval, are producing their own music. Fortunately, due to the lockdown, we don’t have any film music to focus on. People listen to everything, every artist and pour out immense love. In fact, on a few occasions these artists receive more love than their Bollywood songs. I’m also slowly trying to do something in this space (of independent music). I did “Tu Mera Nahi”. I was going to compose another one but for the moment, it is on hold, ”explained the composer.
Aficionado of the 90s, Amaal believes that the music created at the time is still relevant and perhaps has more charm than the numbers of today.
“Composers back then had more support from directors. I have seen music sessions take place at home. The deciding factor was once between the directors, the composers and the lyricist. Today we have approval levels. When I did “Aashiq Surrender Hua”, there was even the involvement of Ganesh Acharya. So over time things have changed. Back then, the lyrics were simple and straightforward. Today people don’t like the simple things very much immediately, ”composer Hero said.
“But the way we look at romantic songs (today) hasn’t changed,” Amaal said, adding “My music DNA comes straight from my grandfather Sardar Mallik. I have the 60s in me. I have music from Madan Mohan, Shankar Jaikishan, Laxmikant Pyarelal and all. I grew up listening to them. I produce it just like a 2021 songwriter, but the soul of my songs like “Bol Do Na Zara” or “Main Rahoon Ya Na Rahoon”, I kept that era alive. “
The composer recalled how Jatin Pandit, renowned Jatin-Lalit, thanked him for bringing the 90s to life through his music.
“When I was part of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa as a judge, Jatin monsieur, from the duo Jatin-Lalit, came to see me and thanked me for keeping their music alive. But even if we have to reinvent or evolve, I’ll try to keep that soul intact in romantic numbers. As for the 90s, we are all 90s kids, we grew up listening to it. The 90s are always going to be special for us, it’s in our DNA. They are still so precious, and that is why they are recreated, ”he continued.
In conclusion, Amaal said he is in Bollywood to win hearts. “I didn’t come here to survive. I have come here to rule. So I am focusing on that. I’m not trying to compete because I’m here to do my kind of music. The kind of love I have is enough. It’s more important to gain heart because the charts change every day, ”said composer Saina.
