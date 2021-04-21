Podcast ‘Awards Chatter’ Pete Docter (‘Soul’)





Pixar’s Creative Director, a writer / director who is the most Oscar nominated person in history for the best animated feature category, reflects on the roots of his love of animation, moving from the comic book by hand at the computer and succeeding John Lasseter.

Pete Docter is the most powerful figure in the animation world and, in the words of The New York Times, one of the “most important people in Hollywood”. For the past 31 years, he worked at Pixar Animation Studios, where he was only the tenth employee and the third animator on the payroll, and quickly became part of the “brain trust” of the company. business. Today, he is the creative director. During a conversation for Hollywood journalistof Chatter Rewards podcast, the 52-year-old husband and father of two reflected on the 1995 creation Toy story, the first fully computer-animated feature film that brought Pixar to the forefront; shortly after becoming the first unnamed person John lasseter to make a Pixar movie, 2001 Monsters Inc.; later making the first Pixar film to receive an Oscar nomination for Best Picture, 2009 Up; and win the Oscars for Best Animated Feature for both Up and 2015 Upside down. More recently, Docter wrote, with Mike jones and Kemp powers, and made the first Pixar movie starring a black protagonist, the 2020s Soul which deals with an unusually important topic for a Pixar film, including Death and the Afterlife for which it received its ninth Oscar nomination, a fourth record for best animated feature, and is on the point of winning for a third record time in this category. Oh, and in the middle of working on it, in 2018, he also became Pixar’s Creative Director after the departure of the only other person who had ever run the company, Lasseter. * * *

You can listen to the episode here.



