‘Shadow and Bone’ on Netflix Review

Netflix Shadow and bone wonder what is more likely to break a teenage girl? Bloodthirsty monsters in the dark or the idea that the boy she always loved doesn’t even care about her? This melodramatic dilemma is the bread and butter of YA Fantasy, a genre littered with select characters who must fight great darkness and juggle early sorrows at the same time. Every now and then, however, a YA series breaks the noise and becomes a real phenomenon. Even rarer? May the live adaptation of this story live up to the source material.

Netflix Shadow and bone is about as miraculous as his main lady, Alina Starkhov (Jessie Mei Li), is herself. It’s a brilliant adaptation of Leigh Bardugo’s bestselling Grishaverse books that feels as dense as Game of thrones and as exciting as your favorite CW show. It’s also hitting Netflix at a time when TV fans are clamoring for their next frenzy-worthy obsession. Shadow and bone delivers a pure escape with timely social commentary and good old-fashioned soapy storytelling. It’s the next big fantasy sensation.

Shadow and bone primarily takes place in the fictional nation of Ravka, a location inspired by Imperial Russia and torn apart by a physical barrier known as the Shadow Fold or “Unsea”. It is an ocean of darkness inhabited by deadly monsters called volcra. Worse yet, it keeps growing, encroaching on small towns and separating the eastern Ravkans from the western part of Ravka and the rest of the world. Ravka was both crippled by this supernatural phenomenon and perpetually threatened from all remaining sides. The nation’s only hope is that a mythical “Sun Summoner” can arrive, able to destroy the darkness and heal the lands of Ravka forever.

Ravka has another trick up his sleeve: the Grisha, a group of people blessed with the ability to work “little science” ie magic. Grisha are organized into different groups according to their powers. Some can be cured and some can control the heartbeats of others. Then there are the Fabrikators, who can manipulate matter and invent wonders. Finally, the summoners, who control fire, water and air. The rarest and most powerful of Grisha in Ravka at the start of Shadow and bone is General Kirigan (Ben Barnes), the Shadow Summoner. And after a shocking event in the Fold in Shadow and bone In Episode 1, Kirigan becomes convinced that Alina, an indescribable person, is the Sun Summoner Ravka has been waiting for.

Alina immediately rejects this. Although she has had a difficult life, Alina appreciates her lower status. Mostly because it connects her to her lifelong best friend and orphaned companion Mal (Archie Renaux). The two have been inseparable their entire lives, and Alina’s new Grisha status threatens to keep the youngsters apart forever. Shadow and bone follows Alina Starkhov as she tries to understand her sparkling new power and intoxicating new responsibilities, while still pining for the one boy who has always been there… until now. (And don’t dare doubt that Barnes’ dark and handsome general is happy to have the vulnerable Alina all to himself.)

This is the main idea of Shadow and boneThe main plot of, a direct adaptation of Bardugo’s first novel, but the show is so much more. Creator and showrunner Eric Heisserer fell first for Bardugo’s other Grishaverse series: the Six of crows duology. These books, put after Alina’s Trilogy Events, follow a group of young outlaws in the island town of Ketterdam. These charismatic criminals get away with it crazy Ocean’s Eleven– like heists in the magical world of Alina. Netflix Shadow and bone does a drastic thing and features most of these characters in Season 1. Criminal mastermind Kaz Brekker (Freddy Carter), stealthy “wraith” Inej (Amita Suman) and fabulous sniper Jesper (Kit Young) reunite drawn into a daring “original prequel”. »Mission which is directly linked to Alina’s story.

Ironically, if there is an issue that I have Shadow and bone, it is directly linked to its quality. This spectacle is extremely dense. Not since the first seasons of Game of thrones have I seen such a show immerse viewers so deeply into a new world. For fans of the books, like me, it’s a joy to find all the references of a “DeKappel” hanging on the wall of Kaz’s bedroom with a character’s penchant for waffles but for Grishaverse virgins, Shadow and bone could prove overwhelming. Heisseler did his best to streamline the puzzling plot points with minimal voiceovers and explanatory dialogue. The show’s real fix, however, tends to visually reiterate what matters, whether it’s a specific plot reference or the constant chorus of what Mal and Alina mean. It will be interesting if newbies welcome this strange new world, however fantastic it may be.

Beyond its luxury costume design, detailed sets and spectacular effects, Shadow and boneThe greatest strength of this group is its overall cast. Along with Barnes and industry vet Zoe Wannamaker, the cast is a collection of talented new faces. Jessie Mei Li skillfully projects Alina’s innocence and wry humor, making her less of a self-deprecating character than in the books. Barnes ‘obvious exuberance for the material helps Kirigan get off the screen, while Renals nobly elevates one of the books’ most frustrating characters to cold stone heroes. Freddy Carter and Amita Suman sow the seeds for a fascinating slow-burning romance, while Kit Young devours every frame he finds himself in. Shadow and boneThe actors of the distribution are full of relative unknowns, each actor fits perfectly into his role. Yet another way Shadow and bone completely surrounds you in a daring new fantasy world.

Netflix’s scripted TV slate has been rather underrated since the holiday premieres of Bridgerton and Cobra Kai. Shadow and bone is about to blow it all up. It is a romantic and lush epic full of thrills, thrills and magical miracles. Shadow and bone is exactly the total escape that viewers need right now.

Shadow and bone premieres on Netflix on Friday, April 23, 2021.

