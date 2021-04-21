Nagarjuna on returning to Bollywood with Brahmastra: I never wanted to be accepted into the Hindi film industry

It took South Superstar Nagarjuna Akkineni 17 years to pick a Bollywood project after his last release, LOC Kargil in 2003. And that’s because he never pursued the dream of having a career in the industry. Hindi cinematic, and nothing has changed yet.

Well, I don’t know what role Bollywood has played in my career. I’ve never looked at it that way. I never considered it a career in Bollywood, says Nagarjuna, ready for a return to Bollywood with Brahmastra.

However, he doesn’t hesitate to add that working in Hindi films has helped him and his producers in one way or another.

Now people like me in Bollywood and everywhere in Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka or Mumbai. My movies are watched, and that means my producer gets a bit more money to play with while making a movie. So it helps an acting career, explains the 61-year-old, adding, But, I’ve never looked at the urge for acceptance in Bollywood.

After establishing himself in the Telugu film industry, Nagarjuna made his Bollywood debut in 1990 with Shiva, and went on to make such films as Khuda Gawah (1992), Drohi (1992), Criminal (1995) and Zakhm (1998).

Thinking back to his career path so far, he says, I’ve made some great movies with great directors and I’ve had a fantastic experience in every Bollywood movie I’ve done since the start.

In fact, he is happy to have been able to leave a lasting impression, which is still remembered today.

People have shown me so much warmth and grace. Even now I get phone calls after people have seen the trailer for my movies, asking me: Why don’t you release this movie in Hindi too, he shares, recalling a similar incident that took place. is produced with his recent release, Wild Dog, where he plays a ruthless. NIA officer.

They told me that the film deals with a universal subject, why do we shoot it only in Telugu. I understand that, and like all my films, Hindi nicknamed Wild Dog will also be released, but a little later, on a digital platform, Nagarjuna assures us.

While the actor is set for the Brahmastras release, the film remains in limbo as the country experiences a new wave of pandemic.

Nagarjuna confesses that he was touched when, after so many years, producer Karan Johar and director Ayan Mukerji contacted him for the special role, with Mukerji telling him: We only thought of you when the topic came up. been written.

It gushed out, I was happy and was very interested when I saw what they were offering me.

Without disclosing anything about his role, the actor continues to praise his co-actors. Even though Amit ji (Amitabh Bachchan) is in the movie, my main job was with Ranbir (Kapoor) and Alia (Bhatt), very intense fucking actors. It was incredibly fantastic to work with them, especially with Ayan, who is like a little boy on set and very passionate about his job.

Does this mean that audiences could see him more in Bollywood after Brahmastra?

Well if something nice comes up and I’m up to the task, I’d love to make the Bollywood movie. But at that point, I’m very comfortable with where I am, says the actor, who ends 35 years in showbiz in May.