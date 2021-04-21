I was fighting for LGBT + rights using my fame





Rising Nollywood star and social media prankster Uche Maduagwu revealed on Monday April 19 that he lied about being gay. The Nigerian actor said earlier the year that he was proudly gay. At the time, he urged his nearly 89,000 followers to live their truths while calling on the US president Joe biden to challenge Nigeria’s inhumane laws against law-abiding gay men. Appreciate others and only share love, he said in the post deleted. Three months later, Maduagwu rowed in a candid Instagram post. He pointed out that he was not gay but wanted to use his celebrity status [to fight] for this beautiful community. But following his release, his girlfriend left him and film studios severed ties with him, losing acting gigs and endorsement deals as a result, he claimed. Uche Maduagwu lost movie roles after pretending he was gay Dear fans, I am not gay, he wrote. I have lost roles in movies, mentions and my girlfriend fighting for LGBT + rights in Nigeria. [Oh, my God], even my girlfriend left me when I knew I was fighting for LGBT in Naija, but I don’t regret using my celebrity status to fight for this beautiful community. Tuesday (April 20), Maduagwu added in a monitoring station that since his partner left him, he wants to jump into a lagoon and is 100% depressed. My girlfriend left me when I needed her the most, he wrote, before adding that he had long struggled to connect with someone who was not attracted to him purely for his celebrity status. In Nigeria, gay residents face imminent threat of 14 years in prison and death penalty, with heads of human rights charities saying homosexuality is an inch higher than incest and with police units who brutally assaulted and tortured them. The country is among the most dangerous country of the world for LGBT + people, according to top watch groups.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos