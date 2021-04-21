Netflix misses forecast, adds 4 million subscribers in first quarter

The streaming giant had forecast 6 million user additions, up from 15.6 million during the period last year, fueled by the coronavirus pandemic. It plans to add just 1 million subscribers this quarter.



Shares of Netflix fell on Tuesday, after the streaming giant revealed that it added just 3.98 million subscribers globally in the first quarter of 2021. The company says it does not forecast to add that 1 million new subscribers for the current quarter.

Its management team, led by co-CEOs Reed Hastings and Ted Sarandos, had forecast a gain of $ 6 million, up from a $ 15.8 million increase in the last year’s quarter, which was fueled in part by orders. at home. due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“We’ve had those 10 years that have been silky smooth, and we’re just a little wobbly right now,” said co-CEO Reed Hastings during the company’s earnings call.

“It really comes down to COVID, frankly,” Netflix CFO Spencer Neumann added on the call. “For us, this creates at least some short-term instability in business trends.”

“We believe that the growth of paid memberships has slowed due to the big advantage of Covid-19 in 2020 and a lighter content list in the first half of this year, due to production delays of Covid-19”, wrote the company in its quarterly letter to shareholders. “We continue to look forward to a strong second half with the return of new seasons of some of our greatest hits and an exciting film lineup. In the short term, there is some uncertainty about Covid-19; in the long term, the The rise of streaming to replace linear television in the world is the clear trend in entertainment. “

The letter adds that it expects subscriber growth to “pick up again in the second half of 2021”, as some of its flagship films and most popular series debut on the service. .

One thing the company insists on was not a factor: competition from rivals like Disney +, Paramount +, Peacock, or other streaming offerings. Hastings said they “looked at the data” to make sure competition wasn’t a factor in the dud.

“There is no real change that can be detected in the competitive environment, it has always been high and it remains high,” he added.

Even though its subscriber base is underperforming, the company is in its best financial position ever, with lower marketing and content spend combined with its record existing subscriber base. As a result, the company achieved sales of $ 7.16 billion with operating margins of 27%, the best in company history.

These operating margins are also leading Netflix to do something it hasn’t done in over 15 years: buy back its shares. In a separate SEC filing on Tuesday, the company said its board of directors had authorized the repurchase of up to $ 5 billion of the company’s stock.

“We believe that share buybacks are a way to return shareholder value in a way that is as a responsible responsibility of capital,” said Neumann.

On the content side, the company said it expects to spend more than $ 17 billion on content this year and that productions are operational in all countries around the world except Brazil and the United States. India, which is experiencing new waves of coronavirus.

By comparison, Netflix spent $ 11.8 billion on content last year, with the pandemic ending many productions, and $ 13.9 billion in 2019.

Earlier this year, the company announced that it would release 71 films in 2021, which equates to at least one new film every week. “They watch the kind of movies that would go to the theater to see, but at the convenience of their schedule, their home, where they can really enjoy an awesome new movie,” co-CEO Ted Sarandos said of of the company’s profits. call.

Last week, Netflix released a third and fourth season renewal for the hit period drama. Bridgertonby executive producer Shonda Rhimes. Going forward, Sarandos has teased more ‘super-large’ action movies, as well as mining series and Sony IP movies as part of this recently announced theatrical deal.

While Netflix clearly remains the leader in streaming, Wall Street has started to wonder how long its dominance can last. Hollywood has spent the past few years mobilizing for the future of streaming, with The Walt Disney Co., Comcast’s NBCUniversal, WarnerMedia, and AT & T’s Discovery launching streaming services with high-profile originals and hits. classics that were once the bread and butter of Netflix’s library. .

Netflix, meanwhile, has focused on growing overseas markets given the more mature US market and rising prices due to its growing range of original tariffs and signs that subscribers’ engagement with its service remains high.

“Over the years, media companies have been very good at exporting content around the world,” Sarandos said. “But the only thing we’ve really honed our skills on is creating content from anywhere in the world and reading it anywhere in the world.”

He added that the global scale of its content has also attracted creators from some of those other countries, including Japan and South Korea.

“When you tell stories from around the world, the more authentically local they are, the better they play across the world because people recognize the authenticity of the storytelling,” he said.