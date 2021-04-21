Redman vs Method Man Verzuz recap, from Sooperman Lover to Da Rockwilder

Bette Midler sang of the wind under her wings.

For Redman, it was Method Man helping him don a cape and fly Tuesday night at the Battle of Verzuz 4/20 on Instagram.

The Wu-Tang Clan member waved the fabric behind Redman to mimic a strong breeze so the Newark rapper could become Sooperman Lover, the cheeky superhero character he featured on his debut album in 1992.

This precious moment was one of the many gems of the battle. With its energetic performances, special guests and precise camera angles, the event was more like a full concert by Red and Meth, underscoring the more than 25-year bond between the two artists.

A beautiful and brilliant moment at Redman and Method Man Verzuz.Verzuz / Instagram

the Verzuz The battle series, founded by producers Swizz Beatz and Timbaland, produced some of the most watched events of the COVID-19 pandemic, bringing friendly clashes between talent ranging from DMX vs. Snoop Dogg to Teddy Riley vs. Babyface, John Legend. against Alicia Keys, Patti LaBelle against Gladys Knight and Earth, Wind & Fire against the Isley Brothers.

Meth and Red, who have always had unmistakable chemistry, said up front that it wouldn’t be like other Verzuz Battles, of which there were many during the pandemic. They didn’t sit down and remember at length with chatter and backstage stories. There were hardly any songs in the lineup that they didn’t perform live.

Sooperman Lover was back in action.Verzuz / Instagram

Redman and Method Man bounced between their first songs like Redmans Tonights Da Night and Time 4 Sum Aksion, and Wu-Tangs Method Man and Method Mans Bring the Pain and their duet music, like YOU and 1, 2, 1, 2 from their 1999 joint album Blackout!

Red and Meth didn’t want to spend too much time on the stories, but they offered bits and pieces like how they ended up on a song from the 1996 Tupacs album (Got My Mind Made Up).

Red man, who turned 51 on Saturday, joked that he should get into an Epsom salt bath after the show (Method man is 50). Sure, it’s been a while since the rappers starred in the 2001 stoner film How High nominated for their first single together in 1995, but they show no signs of fading.

The Newark legend fell to the ground and did a push-up as a warm-up for the main event, which saw the two rappers play against each other, dance together and act like hype men l ‘for each other.

Aside from a short intermission (which Redman said he didn’t really need), it was a nonstop spectacle for the two friends and DJ Scratch, who took the night forward with a dizzying array of samples and their source material.

The Verzuz clash came just hours after news broke that former Minneapolis cop Derek Chauvin had been convicted of murdering George Floyd.

You get what you put there, said Redman, aka Reggie Noble. He started the night off wearing a shirt that said, how are you Reggie, Jay-Z, Tupac & Biggie.

Pay homage to DMX.Verzuz / Instagram

Meth and Red stopped by to remember rappers Black Rob and DMX, who died a week apart. They paid tribute with a performance of 4, 3, 2, 1, their 1997 song featuring DMX and LL Cool J.

Redman celebrated A Tribe Called Quests Phife Dawg, who died in 2016, with a performance of their song In short, pt. 2. The clip, which also features Busta Rhymes, was released in March, five years after Phifes’ death.

This being 4/20, Redman also took the opportunity to spread the word about the National Cannabis Day, a marijuana industry group.

The Meth and Red Verzuz has grown into a show in its own right with appearances from members of the Wu-Tang Clan, EPMD and more.Verzuz / Instagram

Guest appearances have spanned the careers of both artists, from Def Squads Keith Murray to members of Wu-Tang RZA, Inspectah Deck (the 1993 anthem Wu-Tang Clan Aint Nuthing ta F * ck Wit) and Cappadonna. RZA took the opportunity to announce a new album with DJ Scratch and request another Red and Meth movie.

Method Man promised that there will be a Blackout 3 album on the way, a follow-up to the 2009 Red and Meths joint album Blackout! 2. For his part, Redman is teasing the release of Muddy Waters 2 this summer. He released the single 80 Barz April 15 and created the Musical clip right after the end of the battle.

Wu-Tang Clan’s RZA was a special guest alongside Inspectah Deck.Verzuz / Instagram

Longtime friend of Redmans Dupr DoItAll Kelly from Newarks Lords of the Underground showed up to perform the 1993 song Funky Child. Kelly, who is the founder of the Newark nonprofit 211 Impact on the community, had his own ad: Hell was running for West Ward City Councilor (he had previously run for council in 2018).

When Redman debuted, he was a DJ for Lords of the Underground, which led to his discovery by EPMD. The Long Island hip-hop duo, including longtime Redman collaborator Erick Sermon, made an appearance near the end of the battle.

Newark’s Lords of the Underground DoItAll made an appearance and an announcement. Verzuz / Instagram

Hardcore, the EPMD song that debuted at Redmans 1990, was one of the first songs Redman performed in the Verzuz, with the How To Roll a Blunt appropriate to the 4/20 of his debut album Whut? The album of you.

He later teamed up with EPMD and his colleague Hit Squad K-Solo for the 1992 song Headbanger. EPMD continued to perform their 1989 song So Wat Cha Sayin.

It’s epic! Redman said, evaluating the lineup. With all the excellence of the golden age of the ’90s, it was hard to disagree.

Redman has performed songs from his entire catalog, from his debut with EPMD to his solo albums and collaborations with Method Man, Erick Sermon, DJ Kool and Phife Dawg.Verzuz / Instagram

DJ Kool made an appearance for Redmans’ 2001 song Lets Get Dirty, which Christina Aguilera later turned into Dirrty. He stayed on to deliver a rendition of his calling card, Let Me Clear My Throat (1996).

Method Man has also revisited his collaborations with other artists, such as Break Ups 2 Make Ups with DAngelo (1998) and The What (1994) with the Notorious BIG

Red and Meth finished strong with the crowd favorite Da rockwilder (1999), inviting Rockwilder, the producer whose song is named, on stage for the performance. They asked guests and friends of the audience (who had been tested for COVID-19) to join them for the finale.

The scene was more like a festival, far from the modest montages of Verzuz at the start of the pandemic.

The Verzuz featured Hit Squad and Def Squad meetings with EPMD, Redman, Keith Murray and K-Solo.Verzuz / Instagram

At one point in the Verzuz, Red and Meth spoke briefly about how Def Jam executives Kevin Liles and Lyor Cohen first urged them to record an album together. In the process, they thanked the founder of Def Jam Russell simmons.

In a moment criticized on social media, Red and Meth then got a call from Simmons.

The music mogul appeared on a phone screen, to the dismay of many who pointed out that 20 women had accused him. sexual assault or sexual misconduct, including former Def Jam executive Drew Dixon, who in a New York Times article in 2017 accused Simmons of rape.

Meth and Red responded to a call from Russell Simmons during the Verzuz, drawing criticism from those watching on social media. A series of women have accused Simmons of rape, assault and sexual misconduct.Verzuz / Instagram

Simmons has denied the allegations, which were the subject of the HBO Max 2020 documentary On disk.

Dixon is credited with the pairing Method Man with Mary J. Blige for the hit song I will be there for you / you are all I need to get by (1995). The track was a reworked version of All I Need on Meths 1994 debut album, Tical. This song was also featured in the Verzuz.

Redman identified the track as one of the reasons Method Man was a ladies favorite.

I wasn’t the sex symbol at the time, Redman said.

Meth hesitated.

You had everything I needed, said Redman. That’s all it takes!

