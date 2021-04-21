Ashley Cain’s daughter is ‘strongest princess’, says uncle who has traveled 100 miles to spend the last moments with her

ASHLEY boyfriend Cain called his daughter Azaylia the ‘strongest princess’ after walking 100 miles to spend time with her.

Heartbroken Ashley and her partner Safiyya Vorajee learned late last month that their eight-month-old daughter’s leukemia could no longer be treated.

6 Ashley Cain’s boyfriend, whom he calls ‘Uncle Kane’, took a 100 mile trip to see Azaylia yesterday

In light of his diagnosis, Ashley’s close friend Kane Mousah drove from Manchester to Birmingham to be with him in the midst of their difficult time.

Taking to Instagram yesterday, Ashley captured her boyfriend, whom he kindly referred to as “ uncle, ” as he held Azalyia’s hand as she rested.

Speaking in the short clip, the reality TV star could be heard saying off camera, “Uncle Kane’s visit today.”

Ashley reiterated her comment, writing throughout the clip, “Uncle @ kanem14 descending from Manchester to visit Azaylia”.

6 Eight-month-old has acute myeloid leukemia Credit: instagram

After visiting the little one, Kane shared the clip in her own Instagram Stories and tagged Azaylia, “The most special and strongest princess in the world.”

Yesterday, Azaylia returned to the hospital for a transfusion, her mother Safiyya having revealed that she was at risk of “bleeding”.

The eight-month-old was seen in the background of Safiyya’s Instagram video wearing eye patches, as her mother updated fans on her condition.

“Back to the hospital for a platelet transfusion,” she says. “It’s to help the blood to clot and prevent bleeding.”

Ashley Cain and Safiyya with Baby Azaylia

Ashley added: “We are on our way to the hospital to receive Azaylia’s platelet transfusion. The hospital is no longer treating Azaylia, but we are able to get a platelet transfusion to help her. coagulate and prevent internal bleeding. “

Azaylia had days to live after doctors said they couldn’t do more to treat her rare form of leukemia.

She has been hospitalized and released since being sent home to spend her final days with her family earlier this month.

Azaylia even “cried blood” as she struggled with her sight.

Devastated parents were told Azaylia’s leukemia could not be treated

In the middle of the night, Ashley revealed how he was helping her give her the best possible sight chance in her final days.

The beloved daddy said he spent “hours and hours” dabbing his baby’s swollen eyes with a cold towel.

But Ashley admitted he had a “crazy belief” that baby Azaylia will stay with them for the next few weeks – despite her “unfinished fate” after a “rough day”.

As they make sure Azaylia is as comfortable as possible at home, the father insisted “we don’t count the days, we make the days count” in a statement moving on Instagram.

They treated her swollen eyes with a cold compress

Azaylia first met her cousin

He wrote: “We had another very difficult day today.

“To be honest, every day is a very difficult day. We aren’t taking Azaylia out of sight for a second yet, taking care of all of her needs.

“Today was the first time in days that she could open her eyes. The swelling and blood in her tears cause pain and force them to close and close.

“But with relentless care and improvisation, we were able to help him see the world again. Even though she doesn’t have a lot of energy, she loved seeing her surroundings today and had the nicest little playtime.

“We even had a smile, which was worth more than anything money can buy. As a parent, it is the hardest thing in the world to see your child like this, at home with the painful and inevitable fate awaiting.

“For some crazy reason though, I still have a crazy belief that she will still be with us next week, the week after and the week after.

“But we’re not counting the days right now, we’re just doing our best to make those days count.”