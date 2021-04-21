Luke Evans wants the role of James Bond | Entertainment





Luke Evans wants to play James Bond. The 42-year-old actor has revealed he will “jump at the chance” to become the second Welsh 007 after Timothy Dalton, but adds that the prospect of succeeding Daniel Craig, who is expected to leave the franchise after the upcoming ‘No Time Dying would be “intimidating”. When asked about the possibility of playing the iconic spy, Luke told the Daily Mirror newspaper: “I think I cut my teeth really well in the movies I made and enjoyed every second of it. “It’s phenomenal work, phenomenal frankness, incredible role. I have to say though, it’s a daunting task for any actor to play the part after Daniel Craig.” The ‘Midway’ star continued, “Nobody knows what’s going on. It’s a very secretive process and it’s a wonderful role. I would jump at the chance, as many actors would in my place, then we’ll see. “This will be an exciting casting time for the Bond production, I wish whoever gets it the best of luck.” Luke is set to star as villainous The Coachman in Disney’s new take on ‘Pinocchio’ and believes director Robert Zemeckis will bring a new perspective to the classic story. He said, “It’s a timeless story. It’s a very old fairy tale or a fable, whatever you want to call it. It has some very powerful messages woven into the storyline, many of which I think. , concern young children and young people. “I don’t think it’s going to be anything like an iteration of ‘Pinocchio’ that we’ve seen before. I’m really excited to be a part of it. Disney first released an animated feature film “ Pinocchio ” – based on Carlo Collodi’s 1883 novel “ The Adventures of Pinocchio ” – in 1940. A separate “ Pinocchio ” film, directed by Guillermo del Toro, is coming to Netflix in 2021.

