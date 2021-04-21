ARC started out as a script reading group for top Bay Area actors. Now it’s a full-fledged business

At 7 p.m. on Thursday, guests who log into the Zoom Room of the Actors Reading Collective see what at first glance looks like a standard pandemic-era theater: a bunch of little heads, each in their own window, preparing for a script reading.

But a closer look at the faces and names reveals that there is nothing standard about this group. Every night some of the Bay Area’s best actors are in attendance: Catherine Castellanos, Craig Marker, Wilma Bonet, Rotimi Agbabiaka, Liz Sklar, Rinabeth Apostol, Adam Magill, Amy Lizardo, Stacy Ross, maybe dozens of other. Even an opening night for a large-cast play at one of the city’s biggest theaters would likely not have as much talent in one location, due to the actors’ busy schedules.

While ARC started out informally, it has evolved rapidly. On Saturday April 24, the company presents its third paid public performance, this time reading “The Last Days of Judas Iscariot” by Stephen Adly Guirgis, hosted online by the Streaming Theater; each actor receives a small reduction after expenses, such as rights to the screenplay. (Previous public readings of Lynne Kaufman’s “Magician’s Choice” and Lucy Kirkwood’s “The Welkin” have taken place in August and March under the auspices of the Remote Theater.)

Actor James Carpenter got the idea for the group while attending a March 2020 reading of Romulus Linney’s “True Crimes” with fellow actor Anthony Fusco.

“I have this empty Thursday spot,” Carpenter recalls as he told his cast mates. “Why don’t we do this every two weeks?” If enthusiastically yes, the first official reading took place two weeks later.

At first, Carpenter kept it light, calling the group, “Just a bunch of friends sitting around Reading Plays Theater Company, the most awkward name I can think of,” he says.

But one night (he can’t remember what script they were reading) went so well that he had hope for his profession again, despite losing jobs overnight for himself and his peers. due to the pandemic, despite the grim prospects of reopening theaters. .

“I felt like I had a voice again. I felt like all was not lost», He remembers. “I looked at the faces of my friends and everyone was a little enlightened. I thought, ‘OK, this is important. I have to keep doing this. “

In a recent group video interview with The Chronicle, actor and co-founder Aldo Billingslea intervenes: “How many times I would have to say, ‘Jim, you just started a theater!’ “

Previously, Carpenter had never aspired to run a business. But he found himself, with the contribution of the collective, to write a mission statement. Then, different actors of the collective intervened to help with different tasks.

Robert Parsons helped secure a fiscal sponsorship from Musical Traditions, a wing of the Paul Dresher ensemble, which means now the CRA can solicit donations and apply for grants. Parsons and Aaron Wilton worked with the Actors’ Equity Association to find a contract that would allow members to perform. Veteran day administrator Leontyne Mbele-Mbong has created a Slack channel where the collective votes on plays to read, a DropBox folder that serves as a script library, and an AirTable database documenting everything they’ve done so far. ‘now, as well as a publicly accessible website: www.arcstream.org.

“It was fun to get back to basics», Mbele-Mbong tells about his debut in the group. It was just the bare minimum of theater, actor and text. The cold readings, the spontaneity, felt liberating.

“Everyone is just playing, ”she said. “There is no expectation. There is no pressure to be brilliant. Theres no, ‘You did this wrong.’ “

At first the group looked “pretty beige,” Carpenter says, but he didn’t want the collective to be just a bunch of old whites, so he tasked the members with inviting friends of color.

As membership grew, actors were able to take on roles that a casting director might not normally select them for. “Part of the challenge for white contingents is breaking the automatic choices that we make and that are programmed,” Carpenter says.

Actor after actor gave revealing performances. There was Cathleen Riddley as Aunt Maggie Faraway in Jez Butterworth’s “The Ferryman,” releasing a better Irish dialect than many white actors, switching between moments of madness and lucidity with breathtaking grace.

“The color of her skin was never important to me because she told stories so well,” Carpenter says.

“There were audible gasps,” Billingslea recalls.

There was Jomar Tagatac as John Proctor in “The Crucible”.

“I’ve never seen a better John Proctor,” Carpenter says. “This man has to play that role sometimes.”

Billingslea can still remember one particular delivery of Tagatac, of the “Because it’s my name” line, which he thinks Daniel Day-Lewis should be taking notes on.

Bay Area theater performers demand bold steps towards racial justice in online documents

But just because the group is new and disjointed doesn’t mean that it is free from the concerns about race and fairness highlighted last year in online documents such as the Living Document and the letter “We.” See You, White American Theater ”. Carpenter and Billingslea declined to go into details, but a collective member recently raised a racial equity grievance.

One of the actors involved shared a list of seven reasons why they didn’t speak out at the start “all those reasons that have us all, in certain situations, sitting on our hands, when we should have opened our mouths” , says Billingslea.

“The fact that it’s happening here, now, makes me believe that it will happen more, in the big houses, where the stakes are even higher, where it’s not me to read for free with friends for the sake of it. evening; I’m the one trying to put food on my table and pay my rent. I think it’s a stepping stone to that.

He recalls that part of the remit of the ARC was to keep the artistic skills of the actors up to date. “This stuff,” said Billingslea, “we have to keep working too.”

“The last days of Judas Iscariot”: Written by Stephen Adly Guirgis. Directed by Luisa Sermol. 2 p.m. Saturday April 24. Free – $ 20. www.arcstream.org







