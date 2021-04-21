Carl Woods asked for permission before proposing to Katie Price | Entertainment

Carl Woods asked Katie Price’s son for permission before proposing to her.
The couple have confirmed reports that they are engaged and, although the former glamorous model – who has Harvey, 18, Dwight Yorke, Junior, 15, and Princess, 13, with their first husband Peter Andre and Jett, seven, and Bunny, six, with third husband Kieran Hayler – admitted her partner’s proposal did not come out of nowhere, she was touched by the circumstances surrounding her in asking the question.
She said OK! magazine: “We had talked about it a lot, so I knew he was going to do it, I didn’t know when.
“It was amazing. Carl asked my mom and dad and Junior for permission!”
And Katie – who was also previously married to Alex Reid and engaged to Warren Furman, Leandro Penna and Kris Boyson – is grateful to have found a man who wants to “take care” of her.
She said: “It’s refreshing to be with a man that if I decided I never wanted to work again, he would take care of me. I just love him.”
The couple – who have been together since last summer – also confirmed their engagement on Instagram in a teaser for their upcoming interview with the post.
They wrote in identical messages: “We’re engaged! See the full story and photos in next week’s @ok_mag. (Sic)”
Carl recently opened up about his desire to marry Katie, as he said they had previously discussed what their marriage would look like.
The 31-year-old hunk insisted their nuptials would be very different from the lavish Cinderella-themed celebration Katie had when she married her first husband Peter, her second Las Vegas wedding to Alex and the ceremony. at the Bahamian beach that she and Kieran had had.
He explained: I promise you it will be different and quirky. It won’t be anything like she’s never done before.
I wanted to do something different because I am different. It’s the final marriage for her now, and this one is for good.
The couple also discussed having children together, with Carl insisting he would like to have two children with Katie.
He said: I wasn’t paying attention, we just let nature take its course and had a lot of fun trying in the meantime.
“We love having two children that are fairly close to each other. Her other children are quite close and that creates a better bond.
I am close to my sister and I am 18 months apart.
In five years, I see us married with our own children, in our own house, with Porsches outside. Well I have to buy a bigger house, we need an eight bed!
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit