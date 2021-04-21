Carl Woods asked for permission before proposing to Katie Price | Entertainment

Carl Woods asked Katie Price’s son for permission before proposing to her.

The couple have confirmed reports that they are engaged and, although the former glamorous model – who has Harvey, 18, Dwight Yorke, Junior, 15, and Princess, 13, with their first husband Peter Andre and Jett, seven, and Bunny, six, with third husband Kieran Hayler – admitted her partner’s proposal did not come out of nowhere, she was touched by the circumstances surrounding her in asking the question.

She said OK! magazine: “We had talked about it a lot, so I knew he was going to do it, I didn’t know when.

“It was amazing. Carl asked my mom and dad and Junior for permission!”

And Katie – who was also previously married to Alex Reid and engaged to Warren Furman, Leandro Penna and Kris Boyson – is grateful to have found a man who wants to “take care” of her.

She said: “It’s refreshing to be with a man that if I decided I never wanted to work again, he would take care of me. I just love him.”

The couple – who have been together since last summer – also confirmed their engagement on Instagram in a teaser for their upcoming interview with the post.

They wrote in identical messages: “We’re engaged! See the full story and photos in next week’s @ok_mag. (Sic)”

Carl recently opened up about his desire to marry Katie, as he said they had previously discussed what their marriage would look like.

The 31-year-old hunk insisted their nuptials would be very different from the lavish Cinderella-themed celebration Katie had when she married her first husband Peter, her second Las Vegas wedding to Alex and the ceremony. at the Bahamian beach that she and Kieran had had.

He explained: I promise you it will be different and quirky. It won’t be anything like she’s never done before.

I wanted to do something different because I am different. It’s the final marriage for her now, and this one is for good.

The couple also discussed having children together, with Carl insisting he would like to have two children with Katie.

He said: I wasn’t paying attention, we just let nature take its course and had a lot of fun trying in the meantime.

“We love having two children that are fairly close to each other. Her other children are quite close and that creates a better bond.

I am close to my sister and I am 18 months apart.

In five years, I see us married with our own children, in our own house, with Porsches outside. Well I have to buy a bigger house, we need an eight bed!