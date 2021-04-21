Death of actor Vivekhs heightens vaccine fears, hesitation in Tamil Nadu

Some actor fans, co-actors and YouTubers have linked his death to the vaccine and questioned its effectiveness

Fear and reluctance over the COVID-19 vaccine has intensified in parts of Tamil Nadu following the death of actor Vivekh who died after cardiac arrest on April 17, two days after taking the vaccine.

While medics confirmed his death had nothing to do with the vaccine and the actor himself advocated at his last press conference that people should get rid of vaccine hesitancy and come forward. To take the hit, some of his fans, co-actors and YouTubers linking his death to the vaccine and questioning its effectiveness, has only made problems worse in rural areas.

We are afraid of getting vaccinated after the death of actor Vivekh. What if something happened to us like it happened to him, said Rani Ammall in Rattinamangalam, a village of about 3,000 people in Arni, Tiruvannamalai district.

Publicity

Also read: Vivekh, writer, rationalist and champion of good cinema

Rani, 55, was hesitant to take the vaccine when it was first opened for people over 45. But the death of the actors shook his conviction that all would be well. We were fine and we are doing well so far. Nothing happened to us last year. So we are not prepared to take any risks with the vaccine, she said.

In the same village, Ramani, the supervisor in charge of the national rural employment guarantee law Mahatma Gandhi, said he had identified 80 eligible beneficiaries and organized a vaccination campaign on Sunday, April 18. for vaccination.

Many told us they would not take the vaccine as rumors spread about the link between his death and the vaccine, Ramani said. People ask us for a guarantee that nothing will happen to them and we will be held responsible if anything happens to them after the vaccination.

Following the incident, she says they had to cancel the vaccination campaign and ask people to go to government hospitals and take the vaccine as soon as they were ready.

A few people over the age of 45 have been hospitalized for various reasons in surrounding areas such as EB Nagar and Adukkamparai. So people don’t hesitate to tie it all together and be hesitant, she adds.

In another village in the same district, A Rajanbabu, the development manager of the village block of Porurs Pernamallur, says that around 2-3% of the population cite the death of actor Vivekhs as the reason for reluctance to vaccination. We create awareness. We took the vaccine and told people it was safe. But we are struggling to convince, especially following the death of an actor because it raised unnecessary doubts, Rajanbabu said.

Also read: Combat vaccine reluctance as contagious disease, UN meeting says

Tamil Nadu recorded a drop in the vaccination rate between April 1 and April 10 compared to March 21-30. It was also election time in the state. However, after the elections, the number of vaccinations increased and a total of 48.14 lakh people have been vaccinated so far in the state, according to the state health department. Between April 6 and April 20, nearly 15 lakh people were vaccinated, averaging lakh doses per day.

Residents of Kovilpatti, the actors’ hometown, have also expressed reluctance to be vaccinated. A lot of people don’t convey the exact fear they have in mind, which makes it difficult for us to convince them. But since it’s voluntary, we don’t force people. Soon they will realize his safety, said Dr AD Boscoraja from the Kovilpatti Public Health Department in Thoothukudi District.

But a retired member of the Tamil Nadu Medical Association, Dr MK Ponnuraj of Tamil Nadus Hosur, said the actors’ deaths had no impact in his area. In general, after the second wave, people realized that vaccination was the only way to save lives. Every day we see people come to GH and get vaccinated. Phobia and fear aren’t much here, he says.

The Bharatiya Janata party filed a complaint against Tamil actor Mansoor Ali Khan on Monday for allegedly spreading false information and linking actor Vivekhs’ death to the coronavirus vaccine.

Tamil Nadu’s health department even called a press conference to dispel rumors and deny any link between his cardiac arrest and the vaccine the actor received. Health Secretary J Radhakrishnan said around 830 people, other than the actor, received Covaxin at the same hospital on April 15 and were all doing well.

Chennai Corporation commissioner G Praksh has even warned of those who spread misinformation about the COVID-19 vaccine and speculate that the actors are dead. Action will be taken against those who spread rumors. The actor’s last post was about how people should get vaccinated. To respect and honor the man, we need to spread the message and not the rumors, Prakash said.