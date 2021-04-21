Entertainment
Aaron Rodgers scores a win for “Jeopardy!” in the first week as a host
Aaron Rodgers in a suit and tie on a Wednesday is good for TV ratings, much like Aaron Rodgers in the Green Bay Packers uniform on a Sunday.
Reviews for Jeopardy! in his first week as a guest host increased 14% from the previous week, according to TV broadcast site TVNewsCheck.
The Packers quarterback led the iconic game show to # 1 in the syndication chart for the period ending April 11 with a Nielsen national rating of 5.6 live plus the same day, ahead of Family Feud (5 , 2 part) and Wheel of Fortune (5.1 part), TVNewsCheck reported.
A share is the percentage of households that are watching television at that time and are tuned in to a given program. Same-day live plus leaderboard includes both previous night’s live viewing and delayed viewing until 3:00 a.m. local time.
Rising ratings with Rodgers on the podium for shows April 5-9 was Jeopardy’s best performance! in a month, according to TVNewsCheck. The audience increase follows the two weeks hosted by Dr Mehmet Oz, who was largely panicked as a guest host. Katie Couric organized the two weeks leading up to Oz.
As the list of guest hosts continues in the coming months, the ratings will almost certainly be a factor in the permanent replacement of legendary host Alex Trebek, who died in November of pancreatic cancer. The bump is a plus for Rodgers, who intensively prepared to welcome, has done numerous interviews and social media posts to encourage people to watch and has said he would like to work full time.
Peril! Executive Producer Mike Richards and All-Time Show Champion Ken Jennings were the first two guests invited to speak this year. Anderson Cooper began his two-week stay on Monday. Bill Whitaker, Buzzy Cohen (for the Tournament of Champions), Mayim Bailik, Savannah Guthrie and Dr Sanjay Gupta have also been confirmed as hosts.
the The New York Post recently reported that sports reporter Joe Buck will also be taking a ride, but Jeopardy! has not yet made this announcement.
