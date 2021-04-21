Hogansville discusses addition of entertainment district – LaGrange Daily News

The town of Hogansville discussed at the Monday night town council meeting the creation of a special entertainment district at town events.

City Manager Jonathan Lynn presented the city with two different map options. One would include downtown and Commerce Street from the College Street intersection to the Church Street intersection and also the Church / Commerce intersection to E Main Street.

The other option did not include the connection between Commerce and E Main Street.

Both options would include stopping the neighborhood at the depot at the end of Main Street, so that no one with alcohol could cross the tracks.

Lynn explained that an entertainment district would allow locals and visitors to walk around city-approved events with open containers and booze.

The city discussed researching the maps and creating an ordinance at a later date.

The council has also received information regarding the reversal of the one-way street on College Street.

Lynn said that to improve traffic flow, the city is looking to reverse the one-way traffic pattern currently in place.

This unique means was put in place about 15 years ago, said Mayor Bill Stankiewicz. The decision was made at the time to make the College a one-way street and create parking spaces. It was to accommodate the company that was there.

Currently, there is no way for traffic to travel west on Commerce and back onto Main Street without turning around or crossing the residential portion of College Street.

Lynn said reversing one-way traffic on College Street will allow traffic to turn left onto College Street from Commerce, both eliminate U-turns and prevent unnecessary traffic in residential areas.

He added that the existing parallel parking spaces on College would remain in their current location and would not be affected outside of the traffic pattern.

The city will review a map and plan at the next scheduled city council meeting to decide how to make the reversal work.

Additionally, during the meeting, Lynn announced that Newnan’s Georgia Wholesale Company had moved and moved into the old Piggly Wiggly building,

The store is a wholesale supplier of customer returns, liquidations and overstock merchandise from department stores, manufacturers, importers and wholesalers.

The city also approved and discussed several other ordinances during the meeting, including the following:

-The second reading and passage of a tree ordinance which adds protection and preservation of trees. The ordinance states that planting new trees and other landscape features as part of the land use planning process is a public goal and ensures public health and general well-being.

-The council has approved several other items to be tagged as surplus equipment which will be auctioned off by the city on May 15th.

-The board approved an offer from Piedmont Paving for site and safety improvements to Lake Jimmy Jackson including beach stabilization, installation of permanent components to prevent future deterioration of the area, installation an ADA ramp, the extension of the paved launching walkway and the installation of safety equipment for park surveillance. The cost of this project is $ 397,380.50 and is funded from the SPLOST Parks and Recreation budget. Lynn said the project is expected to be completed by Memorial Day weekend.